Nick Bartlow named chief engineer of ROC

Several biometrics companies have announced new leadership. ROC has announced Nick Bartlow will now serve as chief engineer. Identiv has brought on a new president of IoT solutions, while BioCatch has appointed a new chief legal officer. JNCTN has announced Benjamin Moore will now serve as chief strategy officer.

Nick Bartlow named chief engineer at ROC

American computer vision company ROC has announced it has appointed Nick Bartlow as chief engineer. Bartlow has over 14 years of experience in biometrics, AI, and computer vision research.

He most recently served as director of engineering and AI research center lead at the nonprofit tech entity Noblis, where he led a team of engineers and partnered with the federal government to advance computer vision solutions for national security purposes. Bartlow also holds a Ph.D. in computer science from West Virginia University.

“Nick’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build out what we believe is the world’s most comprehensive multimodal biometric and computer vision platform,” says ROC CEO B. Scott Swann.

“I could not be more excited to join the ROC team and help drive continued innovation in

American-made biometrics, computer vision, and AI,” says Bartlow. “ROC is at the forefront of technology that is shaping the future of identity, public safety, and national security.”

Kristen Newquist now president of IoT solutions at Identiv

IoT identification provider Identiv has announced Kirsten Newquist will join the company, serving as president of IoT solutions. She most recently served as global vice president for the RFID division of Avery Dennison Corporation, for a total of 17 years with the company.

Newquist will serve in her role as CEO of the company after the completion of its transaction with Vitaprotech, which is expected to close in Q3 of 2024.

Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys says Newquist “is the perfect leader to grow Identiv IoT during this transformational market period. Her expertise in RFID, especially within the strategically important healthcare industry, her proven success identifying new applications and use cases, as well as her customer-centric approach, are a great fit with Identiv.”

BioCatch appoints Ariel Katz chief legal officer

Fraud detection provider BioCatch has appointed Ariel Katz as the new chief legal officer. Katz is a member of the Israeli and New York State bar associations, with expertise in both commercial and intellectual property law.

He has served in senior positions for a number of tech companies, including Comverse and Earnix, over the past 20 years. Katz will oversee legal matters in regards to data privacy, compliance, and adaptation to regulations in countries where the company operates.

“Ariel’s expertise will enable us to continue to grow while strictly adhering to regulatory standards everywhere we operate and maintaining the privacy of the millions of retail banking customers we protect,” says BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor.

“I am proud to join an innovative, professional, and ethical team and contribute my legal experience to the company’s vision of making our online lives safer and more secure,” says Katz of his new role.

BioCatch is bringing Katz on after a growth period over the last year.

Benjamin Moore to be new Chief Strategy Officer at JNCTN

Benjamin Moore will be promoted to his new role as CSO at the digital identity management provider JNCTN, according to a LinkedIn post.

As CSO, Moore will lead the development and implementation of strategic initiatives and go-to-market plans and will oversee the launch of the company’s Staylive product into the energy sector in the US.

Article Topics

appointments | BioCatch | biometrics | Identiv | Jnctn | Rank One Computing