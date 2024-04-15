FB pixel

U.S. academic institutions get biometric upgrades with new partnerships

ROC to offer in-kind gift of SDK access for staff and students at WVU
| Joel R. McConvey
A press release says ROC (formerly Rank One Computing), which provides U.S.-made biometrics and computer vision for military, law enforcement and fintech, is enhancing biometric systems engineering exploration at West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, as an in-kind gift to benefit future students.

The gift enables students and faculty in the Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering to access ROC’s software development kit (SDK) for research and coursework in computer vision, biometrics, AI and machine learning, data science, cybersecurity and other areas. It has been made through the nonprofit WVU Foundation.

“This partnership will give students valuable, hands-on experience with innovative technologies that are increasingly critical for both government and commercial applications,” says Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. “It goes hand-in-hand with ROC’s mission of promoting homegrown innovation at its core.”

Jeremy Dawson, associate professor in the Lane Department, says ROC’s “cutting-edge recognition software will give students the opportunity to apply these tools in research projects funded by the Center for Identification Technology Research and other agencies. It also provides unique learning and training opportunities that students would not normally receive.”

Per its release, ROC, “the only American-made multimodal biometrics and computer vision provider,” is the NIST’s top ranking global facial recognition provider in combined accuracy and efficiency.

Ingenium Biometrics partnership trained on biometrics research

Ingenium Biometric Laboratories is forming a partnership with the University of Southampton’s School of Electronics and Computer Science (ECS), focused on biometric research projects. It aims to develop further research to support the global biometrics industry and drive innovation to address critical challenges in the field.

Areas of investigation will include demographic bias, deepfake technologies and AI.

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of Southampton’s School of Electronics and Computer Science in our shared pursuit of advancing biometric technologies,” says Chris Allgrove, co-founder at Ingenium Biometric Laboratories. “This collaboration represents a powerful synergy between industry and academia, enabling us to push the boundaries of innovation and develop groundbreaking research and testing capabilities for the biometrics industry.”

