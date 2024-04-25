UK group begins AI and Digital Hub pilot to support product innovators

A platform labelled “AI and Digital Hub” designed to provide informal advice to innovators developing AI and digital products has been launched on a trial basis by the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) in the UK.

A press release announcing the development said the launch of the Hub, whose services will be free and obtainable through the DRCF website, will serve four bodies with regulatory responsibilities for online services in the UK. They include the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and the Office of Communications (Ofcom).

The service was introduced after research commissioned by DRCF found that those developing emerging technological products seek streamlined support to enable them bring their products easily and quickly to the market. Those interested in the pilot can apply here.

All digital developers are free to seek advice from the Hub if their products have an AI or digital focus, fall within the jurisdiction of at least two DRCF member regulators, are innovative and if they will be beneficial to consumers, businesses or the UK economy. The results of the pilot will be published on the DRCF website without any sensitive commercial information being exposed.

Commenting on the launch of the Hub, DRCF CEO Kate Jones says: “The Hub is a step-change for the DRCF and a clear example of how collaboration between regulators can deliver tangible benefits to the UK tech sector. The Hub will provide regulatory clarity to innovators to help them develop their products and services with confidence. We encourage all innovators to make the most of this one-year pilot and send us your queries – we look forward to working with you.”

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Michelle Donelan also lauds the initiative: “Through the AI and Digital Hub, we can bring groundbreaking innovators together with our expert regulators to streamline the process of harnessing the technology’s incredible potential. Our regulatory approach to AI places innovation at its heart, and this pilot scheme will play a vital role in helping us to refine that approach both now and in the years to come.”

The launch of the Hub reflects the DRCF’s position on AI which is that it should be fair and not used in a way that encourages discriminatory practices and rights violations.

Discussions around this topic were part of a recent gathering by the DRCF, according to a blog post. Fairness is one of the principles the UK government has proposed for the responsible design and deployment of AI systems. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (​​DSIT) recently took this goal a step further, by setting a more inclusive digital identity ecosystem as a technology priority for 2024.

The DRCF discussions delved into how fairness relates to AI, what it means for each of the DRCF member regulators, and what they intend to do, going forward, in ensuring that people are “protected against the implications of unfair practices in AI decision making.”

In March 2021, the DRCF published its first annual work plan which highlighted its concerted approach toward digital regulation.

