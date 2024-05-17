FB pixel

Finger vein biometrics from Global ID deployed in Namibia’s fight against HIV

| Chris Burt
A new application of Global ID’s finger vein biometrics to help reduce HIV Infections among vulnerable young people is launching in Namibia in partnership with Project HOPE.

The partners are supporting Reach Namibia, a project to funded by Pepfar and USAID.

Finger vein biometrics offer the project the advantages of distinctness even among identical twins, inherent privacy and a negligible false rejection rate according to the announcement.

“In many of the settings we work in, a lack of healthcare access, conflict or instability, and forced displacement can make it nearly impossible to accurately track participants’ identification and health records,” says Chris Skopec, Project HOPE’s VP of Global Health. “We’re proud that this partnership is built on a foundation of ethical technology use and a firm commitment to protecting individual privacy. Global ID’s finger vein biometric authentication solution will revolutionize the way that we deliver health and humanitarian interventions, guaranteeing privacy and accuracy for those we serve, wherever they are.”

Global ID and Project HOPE say the solution integrates easily with healthcare processes and information management systems, with end-users’ biometric data stored separately from personally identifiable information. They emphasize the non-forensic nature of the technology, and the impossibility of remote capture that introduces the risk of non-consented secondary use of the biometric.

“This strategic partnership represents a significant leap forward in applying biometric technology to improve global beneficiary health and humanitarian aid response,” says Lambert Sonna, Global ID’s CEO. “We are excited about the potential of this technology to transform patient identification processes, ensuring more secure, accurate, and private healthcare interventions. Together, we are paving the way for a future where technology and healthcare work hand in hand to improve lives worldwide.”

Biometrics have also been used to ensure the proper delivery of HIV antiretroviral drugs to prevent mother-to-baby transmission in Kenya. Biometric patient registration is a requirement for Pepfar funding.

