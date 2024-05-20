Huawei accelerates global digital transformation with digital ID, ICT and 5G projects

In recent years, global telecommunications provider Huawei Technologies has significantly ramped up its involvement in infrastructure projects aimed at supporting digital transformation across various regions. Huawei’s engagement in these areas underscores its ambition to be at the forefront of the global digital economy, despite facing numerous geopolitical challenges.

The company has been involved in a number of deals to build 5G infrastructure across various countries, developing and deploying advanced telecommunications and IT infrastructure in numerous regions. This includes the construction of 5G networks, data centers, and cloud services platforms.

Transforming Africa

Following the company’s journey, one notable example is Huawei’s involvement in Africa, where it is partnering with various governments and private sector entities to build robust ICT infrastructure. In Kenya, Huawei has been a key player in rolling out the country’s first 5G network, which is expected to enhance connectivity and spur innovation in various sectors, from agriculture to education. Similarly, in South Africa, Huawei’s 5G technology is set to evolve industries by providing the high-speed, low-latency communication necessary for the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city initiatives.

MTN Group and Huawei recently opened the Technology Innovation Lab at MTN Group’s headquarters. The lab’s creation was initially announced at MWC 2024, when the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The goal of the lab is to enhance their partnership, speeding up digital transformation and sustainable development in Africa.

In Zambia, Huawei’s cloudified 3DC solution is providing the physical infrastructure currently in use by the Zambia government. The result is the delivery of eGovernment services from a centralized facility that aims to increase government efficiency and accelerate the process of creating a paperless environment.

Involvement in Asia

In the Asia Pacific region, Huawei has been heavily involved in Malaysia’s digital transformation efforts. The company is a major contributor to the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP), which aims to provide high-speed internet access to all Malaysians. Huawei’s cloud services are also being utilized to support the country’s burgeoning digital economy, offering solutions for businesses and government agencies alike.

Beyond infrastructure, Huawei has shown interest in digital identity solutions. Digital ID systems are crucial for modern governance and economic activities, providing citizens with secure and verifiable identities that facilitate access to services, financial inclusion, and social benefits.

In Thailand, Huawei has collaborated with the government on a project that integrates digital ID with other digital government services. This initiative is part of Thailand’s broader effort to create a digital government that can provide more efficient and transparent services to its citizens. Speaking at the opening ceremony of Huawei Digital and Intelligent APAC Congress 2024 last month, Prasert Jantararuangtong, minister of digital economy and society of Thailand, highlighted the policy and flagship initiatives such as the cloud first policy and AI development for digital ID.

Last year, the Chinese smartphone and electronics giants announced plans to pursue a patent for a multi-level authentication method. This innovative system combines 3D facial recognition with gaze posture analysis to verify a user’s identity. The proposed method enhances security by utilizing the depth information from 3D facial scans, which are more difficult to spoof compared to traditional 2D images.

Cause and effect

Despite this, Huawei’s involvement in global digital infrastructure and identity projects has not been without controversy. The company has faced scrutiny and pushback, particularly from Western governments, over concerns related to security and privacy. Critics argue that Huawei’s close ties to the Chinese government could pose risks, including potential data privacy issues.

Enhanced connectivity and digital ID systems are driving economic growth, improving public service delivery, and fostering innovation. For instance, improved internet access in rural areas of Africa has opened up new opportunities for education and commerce, while digital ID systems are helping to bring previously marginalized populations into the formal economy.

Huawei’s role in global digital transformation is likely to expand, particularly in developing regions where the need for advanced ICT infrastructure is greatest.

Earlier this year, Huawei officially launched ten industrial digital and intelligent transformation solutions, and a series of new flagship products, to meet the needs of customers at different stages of industrial transformation.

Li Peng, corporate senior vice president, president of ICT sales and service atHuawei, says, “From the information age to the digitalization age, each transformation has brought huge possibilities. Now, we’re entering an intelligent world, and the best way to predict the future will be to create it.

“Huawei will double our efforts to offer more intelligent digital infrastructure products and solutions that accelerate the intelligent transformation of industries. We will work hard to be a reliable partner for others on this journey. ”

Huawei’s commitment to digital infrastructure aligns with its portfolio in data protection, AI-ready data infrastructure, and collaboration tools that could support secure digital identities, crucial for various digital transformation initiatives​.

