FB pixel

Korean startup presents biometric driver monitoring, auto access system

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Facial Recognition
Korean startup presents biometric driver monitoring, auto access system
 

Drivers, leave your car keys at home, there is a new product that can authenticate your identity inside a vehicle. Korean startup Deep-In-Sight has presented its new In-Cabin Monitoring System (ICMS), which aside from monitoring for safety hazards also offers facial recognition and gesture control.

The product, named Camosys, was presented last week at InCabin USA, a conference dedicated to interior sensing systems. The system monitors for drowsiness, distraction, phone usage, seatbelt usage and other events. It also allows drivers and passengers to unlock a vehicle in just three seconds while detecting fake facial images, the company says in an announcement.

“With its unparalleled capabilities in In-Cabin monitoring, Camosys sets a new benchmark for safety, security, convenience, and driver experience, says Lucas Oh, CEO of Deep-In-Sight. “We are eager to become a key partner in the global ICMS market and are fully prepared to collaborate with leading OEMs and Tier-1 companies.”

Campsys is fully compliant with global safety regulations such as the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Pangyo Techno Valley-based company has also developed other products based on 3D time of flight (ToF) cameras and AI technology. These include Volume Management Systems (VMS) and Driving Monitoring Systems (DMS).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Africa’s digital identity journey reaches DPI, standards and service integration

Biometric Update reported live from ID4Africa’s 2024 AGM in Cape Town, South Africa on the highlights from all four days…

 

Worldcoin begins biometric identity verification in 2 Colombian cities

Worldcoin has expanded its global presence and is now offering its services to a broader audience in Latin America. The…

 

Mitigate AI-driven fraud attacks with biometric IDV, MFA: reports

AI-driven identity fraud in Europe is on the rise, according to a recent report by Signicat, in collaboration with independent…

 

Australia seeks testing provider for outsourced age verification trial

The Department of Communications will soon commence a trial for age verification technologies in Australia. This initiative is part of…

 

Age assurance legislation proves contentious and confusing to advocates

Efforts by governments around the anglosphere to put age assurance barriers between children and age-restricted content are not sufficiently targeted…

 

Paravision facial recognition SDK supports Rockchip edge AI processors

Paravision has revealed the optimization of its facial recognition SDK for Rockchip edge AI processors. This fine-tuning will expand the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events