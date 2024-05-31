Korean startup presents biometric driver monitoring, auto access system

Drivers, leave your car keys at home, there is a new product that can authenticate your identity inside a vehicle. Korean startup Deep-In-Sight has presented its new In-Cabin Monitoring System (ICMS), which aside from monitoring for safety hazards also offers facial recognition and gesture control.

The product, named Camosys, was presented last week at InCabin USA, a conference dedicated to interior sensing systems. The system monitors for drowsiness, distraction, phone usage, seatbelt usage and other events. It also allows drivers and passengers to unlock a vehicle in just three seconds while detecting fake facial images, the company says in an announcement.

“With its unparalleled capabilities in In-Cabin monitoring, Camosys sets a new benchmark for safety, security, convenience, and driver experience, says Lucas Oh, CEO of Deep-In-Sight. “We are eager to become a key partner in the global ICMS market and are fully prepared to collaborate with leading OEMs and Tier-1 companies.”

Campsys is fully compliant with global safety regulations such as the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Pangyo Techno Valley-based company has also developed other products based on 3D time of flight (ToF) cameras and AI technology. These include Volume Management Systems (VMS) and Driving Monitoring Systems (DMS).

