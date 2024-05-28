FB pixel

Mastercard aims to deliver digital identity, access for 100M in Africa

Partners with African Development Bank Group on new MADE Alliance
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Mastercard aims to deliver digital identity, access for 100M in Africa
 

Mastercard is doubling down on spreading its Community Pass, a digital platform that holds a digital ID and wallet in a smart card and enables people in developing nations to access to government and humanitarian services.

The payment giant is partnering with the African Development Bank Group to deliver digital identity and access to online services to 100 million individuals and businesses across Africa over the next 10 years.

The African Development Bank Group has pledged to invest US$300 million into the initiative, named Mobilizing Access to the Digital Economy (MADE) Alliance: Africa. Mastercard, on the other hand, has promised to register 15 million users in Africa onto the Community Pass platform within five years.

The initiative will initially focus on supporting the agricultural sector in women. The first pilot program will launch in 2024 in Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria. The Alliance will work with local banks to provide digital identities and access to seeds and other resources. The program will then expand to Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana and the rest of the continent. The Alliance also plans to work with public and private partners to deliver services, including connectivity, work skills, employment and financial services.

“Across Africa, people are driving new growth and opportunity, and Mastercard wants to support their success,” says Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of last week’s U.S.-Africa Business Forum hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Community Pass was launched in 2020 as Mastercard’s social enterprise for digitizing underserved communities. The solution serves 3.5 million people but the company has ambitious plans to reach 30 million people by 2027, Tara Nathan, Mastercard executive vice president and Community Pass founder, said in an interview in October 2023.

In 2023, Community Pass received an ID2020 certification. This month, Mastercard was promoted from a Corporate Member to a Sustaining Member of the Board at the OpenID Foundation (OIDF), a global open standards body focused on identity.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DPI critical to effective digital transformation in government

Robert Opp, chief digital officer of UNDP emphasizes the importance of viewing DPI as the digital equivalent of physical infrastructure,…

 

Age verification comes to social media as age of unregulated use nears an end

If trends continue, social media is set to follow in the path of cigarettes: an activity benefitting early from lax…

 

AI can save UK govt £40B annually, revolutionize public services: Blair Institute

AI will soon be used to pre-check applications for correct information, triage cases by calculating complexity and routing them appropriately,…

 

Papua New Guinea completes national data protection and governance policy

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has announced the completion of the national data protection and governance policy, marking…

 

Interpol issues call for biometrics firm to provide mobile data collection devices

Interpol has issued a tender for mobile ​​biometric collection (MBC) devices for collecting fingerprints and facial images. Specifically, the project…

 

ICE, CBP sued for details on migrant data sharing agreements

Digital rights advocacy group Access Now is suing the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS