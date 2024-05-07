Security hardware keys evolve for new passwordless authentication options

San Jose-headquartered Feitian Technologies has launched its FKaaS (Feitian Key as a Service) product, a passwordless authentication tool aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises seeking protection against phishing and credential-based authentication attacks.

Feitian provides FIDO authentication in key and smart card form, supporting Windows laptops, MacBooks, iOS and Android mobile devices. It also provides higher-grade security options for government and highly regulated industries. According to a press release, the new FKaaS service allows U.S.-based enterprises in need of more than 500 hardware keys to acquire FIDO Feitian keys with pre-integrated support for passwordless authentication via a three-year subscription.

Vice President and General Manager of Feitian Technologies US Tibi Zhang says “FKaaS with auto-deployment simplifies the process for enterprises to acquire and deploy FIDO security keys for their workforce. For enterprises that are seeking to outfit their workforce with multifactor authentication, FKaaS can acquire a competitively priced product offering by leveraging their operational (OpEx) budgets.”

Keys ship to the U.S. for free, excepting additional logistics fees. FKaaS subscribers get priority technical support, including fast replacement of damaged or lost keys based on a defined percentage. For organizations who want minimal complexity and hassle in implementation, the company offers optional automated pre-deployment capabilities that allow enterprises to assign individual pre-configured FIDO keys to each defined user – especially useful for larger workforces. Pre-deployment is available in a premium package with subscription.

Yubico updates add security, more storage for credentials

Yubico’s hardware authentication security keys are getting a firmware upgrade. A press release says significant updates within YubiKey 5.7 firmware include enhanced security features such as improved PIN complexity, enterprise attestation, FIDO2 enhancements and expanded passkey credentials storage. To comply with incoming NIST requirements, FIDO2, PIV, and OpenPGP, Iit blocks simple patterns and common PINs at the hardware level.

Per the release, “YubiKey 5.7 implements FIDO Client-to-Authenticator Protocol (CTAP) 2.1, embracing the latest FIDO2 protocol features such as Force PIN Change and Minimum PIN Length.”

The update targets enterprises in need of phishing-resistant passwordless authentication at scale. “Organizations are continuing to face a surge in the variety and complexity of cyber threats at historical rates, often fueled by compromised employee login credentials, frequently resulting from attacks such as phishing,” says Jeff Wallace, senior vice president of product at Yubico. “These updates empower enterprises with the latest authentication advancements and tools to build specific strategies for creating phishing-resistant users and mitigating phishing threats for employees, external identities, and customers.”

In tandem with the YubiKey 5.7 update, Yubico Authenticator 7 is also getting updates, enabling the use of new public key algorithms for PIV, and adding localization with official support for French and Japanese. The app is now available for all major desktop platforms, as well as Android mobile OS. Updates for iOS are on the way.

Security keys with firmware 5.7 will be available to purchase in late May 2024.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric security key | biometrics | cybersecurity | Feitian Technologies | FIDO2 | passwordless authentication | Yubico