Cameroon’s move to increase biometric ID card fee faces sharp criticism

Major identity documents as well as consular services in Cameroon have seen a jump in issuance fees – a decision that has attracted a fusillade of negative reactions. The increase was announced recently by President Paul Biya in an ordinance which supplements some provisions of the country’s 2024 finance law.

As part of the changes, there’s an increase in the fee for the issuance of biometric visas and the new generation biometric national ID card which will be launched by the end of the year.

The stamp duty for national ID cards issued to Cameroonian citizens and resident cards issued to legal foreign residents is fixed at FCFA 10,000 (US$16). Other related requirements such as obtaining a nationality certificate and certifying one’s birth certificate takes the potential cost of obtaining an ID to around FCFA 16,000 (US$26). Before now, the stamp duty for national ID cards was FCFA 2,800 (US$4).

Cameroon handed a 15-year biometric ID contract to Augentic in May and production of the first cards is programmed for either November or December.

For passports, the rate for the issuance, renewal or extension of ordinary ones is maintained at FCFA 110,000 (US$180), while ordinary and funeral passes are costed respectively at FCFA 75,000 (US$122) and 100,000 (US$163).

With regard to visas, multiple entry visas valid for up to six months will be obtained at the usual sum of FCFA 100,000 (US$163) for the normal procedure, and FCFA 150,000 (US$245) for the express procedure. However, visas with a validity of more than six months are now fixed at FCFA 200,000 (US$327), instead of the FCFA 150,000 (US$245) previously charged. The ordinance cancels out the express option for this category of visa which used to cost FCFA 200,000.

The country introduced a biometric visa system last year.

Meanwhile, stamp duties for passports and visas have been cancelled for the issuance of diplomatic and service passports, study visas issued to students of foreign nationalities for a period of not more than six months, as well as for transit visas of less than five days. Transit visas for a duration of more than four days will cost FCFA 100,000.

For biometric consular cards, FCFA 20,000 (US$32) will be required from Cameroonians residing in any African country, FCFA 25,000 (US$40) for those in Asian countries, and FCFA 30,000 (US$49) for those living in Europe or the Americas.

One other change indicated in the ordinance is that all payments for consular services like biometric visas shall be done using digital means either to the consular office directly, or through a third party who shall operate under the control of the Directorate General of Taxation in the Ministry of Finance.

Citizens cry foul over increased ID card fee

The increase of the stamp duty for the national ID cards specifically has not gone down well with most citizens who say they cannot afford the sum of money in a harsh economic environment.

Many Cameroonians especially in rural parts of the country barely live on a dollar a day. They struggle with abject poverty and squalid conditions which make it difficult for them to easily cough out more than $16 for a national ID card.

The move has been criticized by some opposition lawmakers and political parties, social commentators, and even the media. Some of them accuse the government of inflating the ID card fee as part of a desperate revenue-generating move to make up for its wrong spending choices of state funds.

Influential English-language daily newspaper, The Guardian Post, in its editorial of June 25, describes the move as insensitive and calls on members of parliament to strongly defend the interest of the people they were voted to represent.

Construction of three ID production centers begins

Relatedly, government authorities in Cameroon, last week, laid foundation stones for the construction of three major national ID card production centers in the country. The construction of the facilities is part of the contract given to Augentic in May.

In Yaounde, the works were launched in a ceremony presided at by the Delegate General for National Security (ID-issuing authority), Martin Mbarga Nguele, alongside the CEO of the contracting firm, Labino Carreti.

Works on the two other centers in the cities of Douala and Garoua were launched by regional governors. The structures are expected to be up before the end of this year to allow for issuance of the new generation ID cards to begin.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | Cameroon | identity document | identity management | legal identity | national ID