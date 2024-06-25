Viettel KYC passes level 2 biometric PAD test by Tayllorcox

FB pixel

| Chris Burt
Digital KYC software from Vietnamese telecom Viettel has passed a test for compliance to the international biometric Presentation attack detection (PAD) standard level 2, performed by Prague-based testing lab Tayllorcox.

The test involved around 3,000 tests of 2D and 3D spoof artifacts, and Viettel eKYC’s biometric liveness system detected them without any errors, Viet Nam News reports. Level 2 PAD is defined in ISO/IEC 30107-3 by protection against more sophisticated attacks, such as with latex masks or 3D-printed spoof instruments.

The compliance test is the first passed by any Vietnam-based PAD developer, according to the report. Ho Chi Minh City-based Mobile-ID Technologies And Services Joint Stock Company, however, also appears to have passed level 2 PAD testing from Tayllorcox this year as well.

Viettel is a Hanoi-based, state-owned telecommunications, technology and manufacturing conglomerate.

The company’s eKYC software compares digital identity card and biometric data with the national database of citizen ID cards to carry out digital identity verification and authentication.

Tayllorcox is qualified to perform a wide range of evaluations, including compliance to eIDAS, GDPR and a range of ISO standards.

“Viettel is dedicated to advancing AI technologies to provide businesses and individuals with cutting-edge solutions, particularly in authentication and electronic customer identification services crucial for numerous digital applications,” says Nguyễn Mạnh Quý, director of Viettel AI.

Viettel eKYC is the biometric authentication service for the company’s Viettel Money application, which is used by more than 25 million people. Businesses integrating it cut paperwork by 80 percent and processing time by 70 percent, the report says.

Biometric Update will host a webinar on biometrics testing with the three leading independent biometrics labs in the anglosphere this Thursday.

Pass biometrics testing, not the buck

