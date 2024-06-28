Worldcoin partners with Alchemy to launch World Chain

Worldcoin has announced a new partner that will help it launch World Chain, a blockchain linked to Worldcoin’s digital ID that will allow developers to offer everyday apps to people.

The Sam Altman-founded company will work with blockchain development platform Alchemy to create the infrastructure for World Chain. Alchemy plans to integrate the World ID digital identity and promote its growth as internet infrastructure, the two companies announced on Tuesday.

“We’re also excited to support World ID’s implementation and promote it as a fundamental piece of web3 infrastructure,” Alchemy says in a release. “With a focus on privacy-preserving human verification, World ID can be a seamless proof-of-personhood for onchain users.”

First introduced in April, the World Chain launch is expected in the summer of 2024. The two companies describe it as a “blockchain tailored for human-centric applications” and an “ecosystem of decentralized financial and identity apps focused on real-world utility.” World Chain will host both Woldcoin’s World ID and the company’s wallet World App.

Worldcoin says that the blockchain already has 10 million users, likely referring to the 10 million people in more than 160 countries who have created a World ID and obtained the World App. To sign up for the World ID, users provide biometric iris scans in exchange for some of Worldcoin’s cryptocurrency.

World Chain is integrated with the Worldcoin protocol and works alongside Optimism and the broader Ethereum ecosystem as part of the Superchain. According to the company, the blockchain will give priority and free gas allowance for casual transactions to real humans instead of bots by using the World ID.

California-based Alchemy plans to provide rollup hosting services to Worldchain and access to its developer platform of APIs, tools and integrations.

