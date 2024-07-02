Kazakhstan, Togo sign partnership agreements for DPI development

The commitment by Togo and Kazakhstan to support each other in the development of their digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects has seen a boost with the signing of three licensing agreements.

These agreements were signed recently in the Togolese capital Lome in the course of a working visit paid to the country by a delegation from Kazakhstan’s National Information Technologies agency (NITEC).

The deal was signed by the heads of NITEC and the Togo Digital Agency (ATD), according to an announcement by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Transformation.

In a meeting with Togo’s Minister for Digital Economy and Transformation, Cina Lawson, the Managing Director of ATD, Kafui Ekouhoho, underlined the importance of the three agreements signed. The agreements, he said, outline the framework within which the two countries will collaborate in different digital sectors including optimising the development of digital platforms and the process of big data.

Azamat Baimen, who led the Kazakhstan delegation, expressed gratitude to the government of Togo for the collaboration, and reiterated their readiness in working together for the implementation of their digital transformation strategies.

Lawson, who also spoke during the meeting, said the cooperation between the two countries in enhancing their digital transformation agenda, has entered a new and strategic phase with the signing of those agreements. She expressed the wish to see the technical aspects of the agreements properly implemented to reflect the local realities of Togo.

The signing of the agreements follows the visit of Togo’s head of state, Faure Gnassingbe, to Kazakhstan in November last year, and that of a delegation led by Lawson to the country in February.

The government says the signing of these latest partnership deals align with its plans of implementing its digital transformation strategy which allows room for cooperation with a vast spectrum of stakeholders and partners both at home and internationally. Kazakhstan is considered a major player in the digital transformation world.

Togo is building a MOSIP-based national digital ID system with expertise from Atos and Idemia.

