FB pixel

Nepal reverses mandatory national ID requirement for social security benefits

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Nepal reverses mandatory national ID requirement for social security benefits
 

The government of Nepal has reversed its decision to mandate the use of national identity cards for citizens to receive social security allowances.

The initial plan, which would have required elderly citizens and pensioners to present a national digital ID card to access their benefits, was met with widespread criticism. The government had initially decided to make the national identity card mandatory for social security allowances, pensions and insurance from July 1, 2024.

Some argued that the move would unfairly disadvantage those in rural areas and older populations who may find it difficult to obtain the new chip-enabled digital ID cards. Concerns were also raised about the readiness of the national ID system, as well as the potential for bureaucratic delays and exclusions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Thursday that the existing system will remain in place for now, allowing citizens to continue using their current forms of identification to receive their allowances, according to reports from The Kathmandu Post.

Lawmakers have emphasized the need to prioritize the popularization and accessibility of the biometric national ID cards before making them mandatory for accessing essential services. The sentiment among many MPs is that the focus should first be on educating the public about the benefits of the national ID system and ensuring that the cards are easily obtainable.

The decision to backtrack has been welcomed by various stakeholders, including social welfare organizations and civil society groups, who had voiced their concerns about the potential hardships that the mandatory ID requirement could impose on vulnerable populations, a report from ekantipur reveals.

In response to the backlash, the government has committed to improving the distribution and awareness of the national ID cards. It has been reported that efforts will be made to streamline the issuance process and to set up additional registration centers, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Wyoming plots mobile driver’s license launch for 2025

Wyoming is moving towards the issuance of digital ID in the form of an optional mobile driver’s license, but it…

 

UK gov’t overhauling civil registration services, appoints new leader

The UK’s Home Office has announced an initiative aimed at improving the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) office through…

 

Ethiopia hiring consultant for financial management of its national ID

The Ethiopian government, with the support of the World Bank, is seeking a financial officer to be a consultant for…

 

EU publishes rollout schedule for AI Act

The European Union has published the final text of the Artificial Intelligence Act, outlining the most important deadlines for complying…

 

World Bank identifies priority actions for DPI in Equatorial Guinea

A World Bank team has identified immediate actions which the government of Equatorial Guinea should undertake in ramping up its…

 

Some sort of ID could be ‘inevitable’ for UK: lawmakers

The UK is still debating national identity documents and digital identities, with lawmakers and experts arguing that the creation of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS