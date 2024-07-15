Nepal reverses mandatory national ID requirement for social security benefits

The government of Nepal has reversed its decision to mandate the use of national identity cards for citizens to receive social security allowances.

The initial plan, which would have required elderly citizens and pensioners to present a national digital ID card to access their benefits, was met with widespread criticism. The government had initially decided to make the national identity card mandatory for social security allowances, pensions and insurance from July 1, 2024.

Some argued that the move would unfairly disadvantage those in rural areas and older populations who may find it difficult to obtain the new chip-enabled digital ID cards. Concerns were also raised about the readiness of the national ID system, as well as the potential for bureaucratic delays and exclusions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Thursday that the existing system will remain in place for now, allowing citizens to continue using their current forms of identification to receive their allowances, according to reports from The Kathmandu Post.

Lawmakers have emphasized the need to prioritize the popularization and accessibility of the biometric national ID cards before making them mandatory for accessing essential services. The sentiment among many MPs is that the focus should first be on educating the public about the benefits of the national ID system and ensuring that the cards are easily obtainable.

The decision to backtrack has been welcomed by various stakeholders, including social welfare organizations and civil society groups, who had voiced their concerns about the potential hardships that the mandatory ID requirement could impose on vulnerable populations, a report from ekantipur reveals.

In response to the backlash, the government has committed to improving the distribution and awareness of the national ID cards. It has been reported that efforts will be made to streamline the issuance process and to set up additional registration centers, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

