Nymi biometric wearable integrated with pharmaceutical manufacturing system

| Abhishek Jadhav
In an effort to enhance security for safeguarding sensitive manufacturing data and processes in the pharmaceutical industry, Körber has teamed up with Nymi to incorporate a contactless user authentication wearable device into its manufacturing execution system.

The computerized system, which is utilized to monitor and manage the production process in real time, necessitates user authentication to adhere to access rules and user rights management within pharmaceutical companies.

As part of this partnership, Nymi is supplying its Nymi Band, which utilizes biometric fingerprint authentication for user identification, and heartbeat biometrics for continuous authentication. The system reduces login times by over 50 percent, replacing traditional passwords and PIN codes and mitigating the risk of security breaches, the company says.

“We are proud to have a longstanding partnership with Körber, a collaboration that consistently delivers significant value to our customers. We are excited about a dynamic future filled with ongoing innovation and cooperation,” says Markus Windisch, director of Channel and Alliances at Nymi.

Nymi Band is integrated with Körber’s PAS-X manufacturing execution system directly, without the need for third-party systems. This integration is made possible through the PAS-X K.ME-IN interface. The partnership with Körber has expanded with its participation in the PAS-X K.ME-IN partner certification program.

“PAS-X K.ME-IN, integrated with Nymi’s wearable technology, is an excellent fit for the stringent requirements and expectations in pharmaceutical manufacturing,” says Lars Hornung, senior principal alliances and technology partners software of Körber Business Area Pharma.

The pharmaceutical industry is a major target market for Nymi, which claims 9 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies as customers.

