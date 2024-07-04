FB pixel

OIX expands digital ID collaboration to Japan with DNP membership

| Abigail Opiah
Japan’s Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) has joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX), making it the first firm from the country to become part of its member base of global digital identity providers.

OIX is a UK-based collaborative trade group for organizations involved in digital identity to foster interoperable and trusted digital IDs.

DNP operates both domestically and internationally and has branched out from traditional printing services into ID card production and electronics. By becoming a member of OIX, DNP will engage with global experts and contribute to discussions on trust frameworks and the interoperability of digital identities. The collaboration aims to enhance the development and implementation of smart digital IDs, according to the announcement.

Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX, expresses enthusiasm about DNP’s membership: “We are delighted that DNP has joined the OIX community. DNP has a keen interest in digital identities and works closely with key organizations in this space. This connection with DNP and other OIX members will allow us to more deeply explore progress across the APAC region at an important time for our global interoperability work.”

DNP joins 61 other member organizations in OIX, but is among the first based in the APAC region.

OIX recently posted a series of educational videos with the aim of boosting the general understanding of digital ID, and just announced Katarina Pranjić of LexisNexis as its new board chair.

