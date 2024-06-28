Influential digital identity organizations appoint decision-makers

Several of the world’s most influential non-profits working on digital identity have announced new leaders, including OIX, the World Privacy Forum and the Tony Blair Institute. Meanwhile in academia, influential biometrics researchers have been promoted by Clarkson University and Indiana University.

Katarina Pranjić named chair of OIX board

The Open Identity Exchange (OIX) has appointed Katarina Pranjić of LexisNexis as the new chair of its Board. Pranjić will lead the OIX executive committee and Board, shaping the strategic direction of the organization. With over 14 years of experience in economic crime and risk management, she brings extensive knowledge to her new role. Pranjić is currently the head of regulation and policy at LexisNexis risk solutions, focusing on anti-money laundering, fraud, identity, payments, and credit risk decisioning.

Pranjić expresses her enthusiasm for her new role, emphasizing the importance of accessible and effective compliance technology. She aims to advance OIX’s mission of creating a universally trusted digital ID framework, focusing on global interoperability and inclusivity.

Avni Sinha joins World Privacy Forum as senior research fellow

The World Privacy Forum (WPF) has announced Avni Sinha as a senior research fellow. Sinha will conduct research on data governance and privacy, public interest technology, policy, and AI. She previously worked with Dr. Latanya Sweeney at the Shorenstein Center on media, politics, and public policy at Harvard Kennedy school, where she conducted research on HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and algorithmic fairness.

Sinha’s experience also includes working for the World Bank Group with state and national governments in India on enhancing data-driven governance, and writing for several leading news publications in India about algorithmic fairness, data governance, and digital infrastructure.

Matteo Renzi becomes strategic counselor at Tony Blair Institute

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has joined the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) as a Strategic Counsellor. Renzi will provide advice to political leaders on their reform programs. Renzi is known for his work in digital technology adoption and public service reforms.

Tony Blair welcomed Renzi, noting his valuable experience and insight that will help leaders worldwide achieve impactful change.

Chen Liu now full professor at Clarkson University

Chen Liu has been promoted to full professor of electrical and computer engineering at the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering, Clarkson University. Liu, who joined Clarkson as an Assistant Professor in 2012, specializes in hardware-software interaction, biometrics, and autonomous driving and navigation.

Liu’s biometrics research areas of focus include video facial recognition, face quality evaluation, and face morphing. Organizations sponsoring his research include NSF, NIST, AFRL and CITeR.

His contributions include efforts that led to the computer engineering program’s ABET accreditation in 2021. Liu’s research and teaching have earned him several accolades, including the Tao Beta Phi Faculty award in 2017.

Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb to lead new department at Indiana University

Computer vision and biometrics researcher Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb has been appointed as the founding chair of the new department of computer science at the Indiana University Luddy school of informatics, computing and engineering in Indianapolis. Abdel-Mottaleb previously served as professor and chair at the University of Miami. His new role at Indiana University includes the Luddy Professorship, which the announcement describes as prestigious.

Abdel-Mottaleb’s research areas have included 3D face and ear recognition, and he is editor-in-chief of the IEEE Biometrics Compendium. He holds dozens of patents and has authored over 170 journal and conference papers.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Clarkson University | digital identity | IEEE | Open Identity Exchange (OIX) | Tony Blair Institute | World Privacy Forum