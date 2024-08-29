Buterin pitches airdrops as decentralized digital identity’s initial use case

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, shared on X about using blockchain-based digital identity and credential systems for airdropping tokens in the cryptocurrency space.

The reason behind leveraging blockchain-based identity for airdrops comes from the ability of projects to ensure targeted distribution to community members with verifiable credentials. This ensures that contributions are rewarded rather than superficial engagement, maintains fairness through egalitarian distribution, and prevents exploitation, Buterin says.

The distributed digital identity system incorporates zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), decentralized identity, and attestation frameworks. Buterin explains that using airdrops as a use case for these identity systems and frameworks will provide a testing ground for refining them.

“These are exactly the properties that identity, credential, and attestation frameworks are trying to achieve,” Buterin says in the X post.

Intersectional social identity

The current reliance on passwords for authentication and the exclusive use of biometrics present challenges. The vulnerability of passwords can compromise the very security they are supposed to uphold. In the case of biometric systems, liveness detection is necessary for biometric security, but in the future, AI-generated spoofing attacks could advance beyond defenses, making biometrics too risky if implemented as a single point of failure.

In a blog post, the author proposes a more comprehensive approach to identity, referred to as “intersectional social identity,” explained by Glen Weyl and Audrey Tang. This concept involves leveraging a wide range of personal actions, interactions, and relationships to establish and confirm digital identity.

The article highlights the importance of employing multi-factor authentication methods that can be adapted to various scenarios, such as account recovery.

Additionally, alternative approaches could involve shifting from a binary system of identity verification to one that utilizes a combination of factors to determine trust levels or membership status.

airdrops | blockchain | decentralized ID | digital identity | intersectional social identity | verifiable credentials