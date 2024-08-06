Japan trials my number card app for stricter IDV following fraud incidents

On August 1, 2024, Digital Minister Taro Kono oversaw the trial of the upcoming My Number Card Face-to-Face Verification app set for release in late August. In response to incidents of forged My Number cards being used for identity verification, Japan’s digital minister is advocating for the reading of the IC chip on the card for stricter identity verification.

According to a recently published document, the Digital Agency will develop an IC chip reading app that can be downloaded and used by a wide range of businesses (developed by private sector specialists) for this purpose.

The app, designed to enhance identity verification, reads the IC chip on My Number cards using a smartphone, eliminating the need for a PIN. Following this trial, the app will be made available for businesses to download, in coordination with relevant government agencies.

The app can be used by various businesses that are required to verify identity under the Criminal Proceeds Act and the Mobile Phone Fraud Prevention Act, and can be downloaded on smartphones for usage, following the law passed by Japan’s parliament that will allow personal information from the national digital ID cards to be stored on smartphones.

According to the document, businesses that use the app will receive My Number cards from customers, and will then need to read the IC chip and confirm the authenticity of the card.

The app development was completed in late July, and the current phase the app is under is the testing phase where on-site demonstrations at businesses, formulation of terms of use, and formulation of manuals, are undergoing before its public release at the end of the month.

In the past, there were several reported glitches in accessing digital certificates linked to the My Number digital ID in some municipalities in Japan. Following a series of high-profile data leaks and registration errors associated with Japan’s digital IDs in 2023, the program was subject to a government inspection aimed at preventing future issues and addressing public concerns.

