Japan faces uptick in forged ‘My Number’ ID cards amid system errors

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Authorities in Japan are dealing with a rise in cases involving forged ‘My Number’ national ID cards, a critical component of the country’s personal identification and social security system. This follows a recent report that the system is facing questions about persistent errors in its issuing of documents.

The ‘My Number’ system assigns a unique 12-digit identification number to each resident, facilitating various administrative processes including tax filings, social security, and disaster response. However, recent investigations have revealed a sophisticated network of counterfeiters producing high-quality forgeries, undermining the system’s integrity and posing serious risks to national security and public trust.

Last year, the government agency responsible for issuing the My Number digital ID card in Japan unveiled a pilot to test the effectiveness of the credential for buyer authentication in the entertainment ticketing industry.

The rise in forged ‘My Number’ cards has sparked public concern, with many citizens worried about the potential misuse of their personal information. Recently, the Mainichi reported of a ‘My Number’ national ID card being forged to hijack the smartphone of a resident to buy a 2.25 million yen (roughly $14,355) Rolex watch.

Reports indicate that these forged ID cards are being used for a range of illicit activities, with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications noting a marked increase in incidents over the past year, with more than 500 cases under investigation as of April 2024, compared to 200 in the same period last year.

Japan’s Digital Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and other organizations, has distributed guidelines to private businesses on identifying forged ‘My Number’ cards. These cards contain an IC chip that stores the holder’s name, address, and other information.

In 2022, the Japanese government unveiled plans to discontinue its current health insurance card system and integrate its functionalities within the ‘My Number’ digital ID infrastructure.

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

