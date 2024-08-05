FB pixel

Police set facial recognition on collision course with AI Act in Germany

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Police set facial recognition on collision course with AI Act in Germany
 

A German police official is seeking a public debate on whether law enforcement in the country should be able to search the internet with facial recognition to identify dangerous criminals.

Friedo de Vries, President of Lower Saxony’s state criminal office (LKA), wants to the police to have the capability to search for offenders who could be sentenced to more than a year in prison by their face biometrics, according to heise. But he acknowledges that there is no legal basis for such a capability at this time.

The topic caught the attention of many in the country when accused RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was found by journalists using online facial recognition tool PimEyes. The suspect was later arrested by police in Berlin, with the help of local sources. A Police Union representative complained that the investigation was hampered by its lack of access to the publicly available tool.

The report refers to both PimEyes and Clearview AI, but suggests that the force could develop its own facial recognition system. A politician from the Green Party raised the question of how training data for such a system could be obtained.

The State ministers of the Interior and Justice are open to dialogue on the idea, heise reports.

PimEyes will be blocked from the EU when an articles in the AI Act banning the use of data from the public internet for biometric databases comes into effect in February. The Act also prohibits the use of facial recognition for prosecution except for 16 specific crimes, and then only with official authorization.

LFR used in Brandenburg

The Brandenburg Ministry of the Interior has confirmed the use of real-time or “live” facial recognition by State police in one property crime investigation, ASB Zeitung reports.

The facial recognition system is operated by the police force of another state; Saxony. The same system has been used in other states, according to the report. Berlin police have used facial recognition in two investigations into cross-border gang crime.

A representative of the State’s Greens demanded clarification from the Interior Ministry of what form of facial recognition was used and how the rights of those scanned can be protected. The Green MP notes that an automatic license plate recognition system in Brandenburg was previously defeated in court, saying the facial recognition system is “even more problematic.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Linking CRVS with legal identity systems offers major benefits: UNECA

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has urged African countries to capitalize on the emphasis this year’s Africa…

 

Digital credential sharing across states back on agenda for Services Australia

Australia has restarted its plan to make digital credentials shareable across state boundaries. The plan, which had been shelved since…

 

Let travelers enroll biometrics from their sofa to ease EES delays: ex-UK border chief

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) will complicate travel between the UK and the European continent, and the…

 

Illinois heads off a cruel precedent for biometric data privacy damages

Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act has been officially amended, with Governor J.B. Pritzker signing the changes into law on Friday….

 

Identity’s role in the deepfake dilemma

By Patrick Harding, Chief Architect, Ping Identity Our identity is under attack now more than ever, due in large part…

 

Biometric enabled seamless travel booming: market to make $4.6B by 2029

The global market for government and commercial issued digital travel identities will generate more than $4.6 billion in revenue by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events