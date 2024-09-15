Biometric authentication invaluable, set to further enhance security in Africa

A webinar held during the Digital ID Hackathon for Africa organized by Upanzi Network and Microsave Consulting in partnership with MOSIP, uncovered the advancements and challenges in biometric identification technologies, with a particular focus on iris recognition and its application in Africa. The presentation highlighted the strides being made in digital identity (ID) systems, which are increasingly being adopted across various sectors.

Identity verification based on iris recognition has emerged as a popular method due to the modality’s high accuracy and minimal false rejection rates. Modern iris scanners are capable of capturing images swiftly and precisely without physical contact, effectively managing variations in lighting and eye movement, notes Edwin Mensah from Microsave Consulting. Despite its effectiveness, the technology faces challenges, including the high cost of capture devices and potential discomfort for users during the scanning process.

The discussion also covered the broader implications of biometric authentication systems in Africa. Digital ID systems, which in Africa variously include iris recognition, facial recognition, and fingerprint scanning, are proving to be invaluable for enhancing security and efficiency in various sectors, presenters observed. These systems offer substantial benefits, but also face hurdles related to cost, infrastructure, and user training.

An example shared was Ethiopia’s initiative to streamline financial transactions through the use of their national digital ID. Launched in 2023, the Ethiopian government has partnered with the National Bank to integrate this ID into banking processes, aiming to reduce the time required for identity verification from days to mere minutes. This initiative represents a significant step towards modernizing the financial sector and improving customer service.

The webinar emphasized that while digital ID systems present clear advantages, such as faster service in banking and more efficient verification in healthcare and public administration, there are ongoing challenges. Issues like high costs, infrastructure limitations, and the need for comprehensive user training are crucial barriers that need to be addressed to maximize the benefits of these technologies.

Participants in the webinar also explored various use cases for digital IDs beyond financial services, including their application in healthcare, public administration, social protection, and education. These systems are essential for verifying identities and accessing services, thus improving efficiency and inclusivity.

Digital ID hackathon

The hackathon was detailed by Andrew Amstrong Musoke, research engineer for Upanzi Network, alongside peers Anshul Saxena and Mensah. During the webinar, Musoke explained that the hackathon is part of a larger push for digital transformation on the African continent, where open-source technologies and digital public goods will play a pivotal role.

Moke provided an overview of the Upanzi Network, describing it as an Africa-based network of engineering research labs primarily focused on securing and shaping the next wave of digital transformation on the continent. Upanzi aims to achieve this through the design, implementation, and experimentation of various open technologies. The organization operates from Carnegie Mellon University in Rwanda, working under a “hub-and-spoke” model to collaborate with other universities across Africa and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, U.S.

The hackathon specifically targets the development of open-source digital identity tools, with the Upanzi Network focusing on creating technologies for the public good. Moke emphasized that these systems must be locally developed and maintained to ensure sustainability.

Saxena, representing Microsave Consulting, added that the company has been deeply involved in the digital systems space in Africa for over 25 years. Microsave Consulting focuses on ID systems and data-sharing tools across the region. The company will play a role in guiding participants during the hackathon to develop use cases built on top of digital identity platforms.

The hackathons will conclude at the ID4Africa 2025 General Meeting being held May 21-23, 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

MOSIP and its importance

A significant part of the hackathon revolves around the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), an open-source project developed by a university in Bangalore, India. MOSIP serves as a foundation for developing national ID systems and is especially valuable for developing countries due to its low-cost implementation.

Musoke explained that digital ID infrastructure is critical for countries’ futures, but the value of such systems lies in the practical use cases developed on top of them. The hackathon aims to encourage the creation of these use cases, which will enable citizens to benefit fully from digital ID platforms in various sectors, such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Mensah added: “We can all agree that identification is a crucial element for the functioning of modern societies. It allows individuals to prove who they are which is essential for accessing a wide range of services and exercising their rights as citizens as such IDs address a certain number of issues that we encounter in Africa.

“In many African countries, a significant portion of the population lacks formal identification which excludes them from accessing essential services such as healthcare, education and financial services. Without an ID, individuals cannot open bank accounts, obtain loans, or receive government benefits leading to financial exclusion.”

Mensah mentioned that transitioning from paper-based to digital IDs represents a significant opportunity for African countries to enhance their identification systems. While each ID type has its role, digital IDs offer the most promise for secure, efficient, and inclusive identification.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | identity management | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | open source | research and development | Upanzi Network