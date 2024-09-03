FB pixel

Ethiopia launches PKI to enhance digital security ecosystem

| Ayang Macdonald
The Ethiopian government has launched a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) facility aimed at streamlining the data exchange component of the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI).

According to the Ethiopia News Agency, a ceremony to unveil the PKI took place recently in Addis Ababa under the auspices of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The infrastructure has been launched with the collaboration of the country’s Information Security Network Administration.

“Securing virtual data complements the task of protecting national sovereignty. Today, we officially launched Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) with the Information Network Security Administration. This will facilitate reliable and secure digital data exchange,” Ahmed said in a post on X.

The Ethiopia Digital ID program (NIDP) also quotes him as further saying: “If we can achieve digital identity and use public key infrastructure (PKI) properly, then we have entered the real virtual world.”

The PM explained the importance of the system to Ethiopia’s digital security architecture, saying it will facilitate the use of digital signatures and secure data transfer and verification among different government and private sector entities.

He noted that digital security is the bedrock of Ethiopia’s digital transformation drive, and therefore is vital for protecting the country’s digital sovereignty in the face of digital security threats which have seen an augmentation with generative artificial intelligence.

The launch of the PKI, the Premier said, adds up to other digital transformation and security efforts such as a coding program which seeks to train five million coders, as well as the national digital ID program which is advancing at pace.

Ethiopia’s deputy Prime Minister, Temesgen Truneh, also added his voice to praise the importance of the newly launched PKI. Fana Broadcasting Corporation quotes the official as underlining that the move is a vital leap forward in the evolution of Ethiopia’s digital transformation.

Already, the country has issued over 8 million digital IDs, some of which have been issued to refugees and returnees.

A component of the digital ID scheme dubbed the “Ethiopia Digital ID for Inclusion and Services Project” was recently adjusted by the World Bank to clarify a payments clause for enrollment partners.

