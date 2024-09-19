Deepfake financial fraud to surge over the next 12 months, Deloitte reveals

According to a recent Deloitte poll, more than half of C-suite executives and other senior leaders anticipate a rise in both the frequency and scale of deepfake attacks targeting their companies’ financial and accounting data, referred to as deepfake financial fraud, over the next 12 months.

The surge could affect over a quarter of organizations in the coming year, as 15.1 percent of respondents reported experiencing at least one deepfake financial fraud incident in the past year, while 10.8 percent faced multiple attacks.

Vulnerabilities in financial services

The financial services industry is particularly vulnerable to deepfake threats. In India, tech leaders have sounded the alarm about the risk posed by AI-driven deepfakes in the financial services and insurance (FSI) sector, CIO reports.

With India being a growing hub for digital financial transactions, these attacks can cause significant disruption, affecting both consumers and the broader economy. Tech experts in the region emphasize the need for stronger verification processes and AI detection systems to counter this growing threat.

Similarly, a statement by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in response to the European Commission’s consultation on AI in financial services highlighted concerns over AI’s potential misuse. While AI holds transformative potential for the industry, it also opens doors to unprecedented cyber threats, including the use of deepfakes to exploit vulnerabilities in authentication systems and data protection.

AI and the fraud economy

Criminals are now leveraging AI to create convincing fake documents, emails, and even video calls, posing as executives to authorize fraudulent transactions. The financial industry, despite its existing security infrastructure, remains largely unprepared to counter this sophisticated form of cybercrime.

Deloitte’s report reveals that the scale of potential financial losses is massive, with predictions of up to $40 billion at risk, caused by generative AI-powered fraud.

In May this year, the firm targeted in a deepfake video scam that led to the loss of $25 million was identified as UK-based engineering collective Arup. The incident, which occurred at Arup’s Hong Kong offices, involved a fake message from the company’s CFO, followed by a video conference where digitally cloned deepfake avatars of the CFO and other executives were used.

“Deepfake financial fraud is rising, with bad actors increasingly leveraging illicit synthetic information like falsified invoices and customer service interactions to access sensitive financial data and even manipulate organizations’ AI models to wreak havoc on financial reports,” says Mike Weil, digital forensics leader and a managing director, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP.

“The good news is that concern about future incidents seems to peak after the first attack, with subsequent events tempering concerns as organizations gain more experience and become better at detecting, managing and preventing fraudsters’ deepfake schemes.”

Further good news is the success that biometrics providers seem to be having at identifying deepfakes, whether in audio or visual form.

