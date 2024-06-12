Video deepfake fraud threat is real, helplessness is not: ID R&D

Deepfakes have become a cause for common concern, with articles and viral posts warning of their power to deceive. Real-life fraud examples show that businesses are still unsure of how to protect against them, even as generative AI makes them better and easier to produce.

Tools are available to prevent deepfakes from fooling both people and automated systems, as ID R&D President Alexey Khitrov shared during the latest webinar from Biometric Update.

“Video Deepfakes: How Real Are They? The Threat of Injection Attacks in the Age of Gen-AI” began with a demonstration of the technology’s power, and an overview of deepfake fraud threat landscape.

Face and voice clones are becoming much more sophisticated than the early versions and “cheapfakes” that are most familiar to consumers, creating an imbalance between how they are perceived in general and how they are experienced in practice.

Khitrov explained why biometric presentation attack detection must be complimented by injection attack prevention in order to defend systems, whether fully automated or not, from deepfakes spoofs.

A poll of attendees indicates that most organizations are already experiencing injection attacks and deepfakes or expect to find them in the near future. Businesses are most concerned about injection attacks against KYC processes, but authentication, video communications and remote work systems are also under threat.

The presentation concluded with a demonstration of technology that can be used to protect a wide range of channels, from mobile onboarding to video-conferencing, from deepfake fraud.

The webinar is free to view on-demand with registration.

Deepfake Summit launches in November

An industry event dedicated to addressing the threat of deepfakes is being planned for inauguration this fall, Khitrov announced in a LinkedIn post. His announcement notes that fraud based on deepfakes is spiking, with reports suggesting the increase is as high as 3,000 percent, year-over-year.

The Deepfake Summit is planned for this coming November, in New York City.

The advisory board for the Deepfake Summit is a veritable who’s-who of experienced industry professionals and influential voices in the fields of biometrics, digital identity and AI. The board is chaired by Peak IDV Founder and CEO Steve Craig, and includes Frances Zelazny of Anonybit, Andrew Hughes of FaceTec and the Kantara Initiative, Stephanie Schuckers of Clarkson University, the Biometric Institute and the FIDO Alliance, David G.W. Birch of Consult Hyperion and 15Mb Ltd, Eva Casey-Velasquez of the Identity Theft Resource Center, Blair Cohen of AuthenticID, Kay Chopard of the Kantara Initiative, Andrew Bud of iProov and Daniel Bachenheimer of Accenture and the Biometrics Institute, in addition to Khitrov.

