Digital rights, inclusion primordial for Africa’s DPI pursuits: Paradigm Initiative

Africa’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) engagements will make more meaning and better transform the continent’s economy if digital rights and inclusion are among factors to be given the sharpest focus.

This argument underpins the content of a paper published by Paradigm Initiative, a Nigeria-based non-governmental organization fronting the cause of digital rights protection.

The paper titled “Advancing Africa’s Digital Future: Harnessing Digital Public Infrastructure for Inclusion and Rights” is written by the organization’s Senior Manager for Grants and Program Strategy, Adeboye Adegoke. He presents how DPI can be implemented in a way that guarantees “a more equitable, connected, and prosperous future while addressing the risks accompanying such rapid digitalisation.”

In his argument which makes allusion to the African Union’s Digital Compass which was adopted in July, Adegoke outlines why DPI is extremely important for African and therefore should be pursued with all the seriousness it deserves.

“DPIs are the foundational enablers of digital services provided for citizens. These include digital identity systems, payment platforms, data exchange frameworks, and broadband networks. For Africa, DPI isn’t just another term; it is a pathway to socio-economic development and an enabler of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” he writes.

He notes that with inclusive DPI, African countries can expand internet access to ensure that “more people can access essential services,” drive financial inclusion which will empower millions of excluded or marginalized persons, and promote digital literacy and skills development to help people “thrive in a digital economy.”

Emphasizing the critical importance of safeguarding digital rights while developing DPI, the articles states: “DPI systems must be designed with strong protections for digital rights, including privacy, freedom of expression, and access to information.”

“Safeguarding digital rights will build public trust in digital platforms and encourage broader participation in the digital economy. DPI must put people at its centre. It must prioritise the people’s rights.”

Even when these digital rights are factored into DPI systems, they still have to be protected from abuse. That is why, according to the writer, the right steps must be taken against “data breaches and misuse risk” given that “DPI systems handle sensitive personal information.” A Paradigm Initiative official, in July, emphasized the need for stronger data protection measures in Nigeria in an interview with Biometric Update.

In line with the African Digital Compass, the paper makes some recommendations for African countries engaged in DPI journeys. These include putting in place the right policy and regulatory frameworks, building collaboration among the important stakeholders, pursuing initiatives aimed at harmonizing DPI standards, and investing in digital skills development.

Meanwhile, in a recent blog article, Digital Frontiers Institute, an educational and capacity-building organization, also underscores the need for inclusion in designing and deploying digital public infrastructure, especially in the Global South.

“Inclusive digital tools—ranging from mobile money platforms and digital identity systems to e-learning resources and telemedicine services—are tailored to meet the specific needs of these populations. By leveraging technology to overcome traditional barriers, these tools promise not only to enhance access but also to empower individuals with the means to improve their livelihoods and contribute to broader economic growth,” the Institute opines.

Going further, the article mentions that in designing these tools, efforts must be made to ensure that they are accessible, affordable, scalable, user-centric, and interoperable.

