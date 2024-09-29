EDISON Alliance connects over 1 billion people to digital services worldwide

The EDISON Alliance, an initiative launched by the World Economic Forum, has so far connected over one billion people, across more than 100 countries, to digital services like healthcare, education, and finance, surpassing its 2025 goal.

Since its inception in 2021, the Alliance has grown into a network of more than 200 partners, with a focus on bridging the digital divide.

Despite progress in digital connectivity, the World Economic Forum reports that 2.6 billion people remain without internet access, limiting their ability to access crucial services.

“Ensuring universal access to the digital world is not merely about connectivity, but a fundamental pillar of equality and opportunity,” says Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic status, has access to meaningful connectivity.”

The EDISON Alliance has had an impact in regions such as South Asia and Africa. In India, the Digital Dispensaries initiative, a partnership with Apollo Hospitals Group and a U.S.-based telecom company, has provided affordable healthcare and access for underserved communities. Similar efforts are underway in other countries, including economy digitalization programs in Rwanda and blended learning initiatives in Bangladesh.

“Everybody, no matter where they were born or where they live, should have access to the digital services that are essential for life in the 21st century,” says Hans Vestberg, chair of the EDISON Alliance, chairman and CEO of Verizon.

“Making sure that everybody can get online is too big a challenge for any one company or government, so the EDISON Alliance brings people together to find practical, community-based solutions that can scale globally.”

Research shows that closing the global digital divide could generate $8.7 trillion in benefits for developing nations, which account for more than 70 percent of the Alliance’s beneficiaries. While achieving universal internet access by 2030 could require an estimated $446 billion in investments, the alliance claims the long-term economic benefits are significant.

Future plans for digital access

Looking ahead, the EDISON Alliance plans to continue expanding digital access, with the goal of ensuring marginalized communities are not left behind as technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, evolve.

In a recent live stream hosted by Nicolas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, panelists agree that while previous technological revolutions, such as energy and computing, took decades to reach a global scale, the digital and AI transformation is unfolding almost simultaneously worldwide. African nations, in particular, are showing signs of extraordinary digital entrepreneurship, positioning themselves as key players in the 21st-century economy.

The panelists also emphasize that digital technology can contribute to sustainability by reducing emissions. For example, remote healthcare consultations can reduce the need for travel, cutting down carbon footprints.

The discussion also touched on the gender gap in digital access. During the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed that in households with only one phone, boys were often prioritized over girls for educational purposes. This disparity highlights the need for intentional efforts to ensure that digital inclusion benefits all members of society equally, regardless of gender.

Panelists suggest that rather than focusing solely on personal handsets, digital inclusion efforts should consider community-based offerings.

Lastly, India’s approach to building a digital public infrastructure, which allows private companies to develop services on top of it, was praised as a model for other countries to follow. The partnership between public and private sectors could help prevent the monopolies and oligopolies that often arise in the digital economy.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital inclusion | EDISON Alliance | World Economic Forum