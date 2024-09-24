Isle of Man considers FRT and mandatory ID registration to fight crime

The Isle of Man government announced, in response to rising concerns about organized crime and fraud, that it aims to improve the tracking of criminal activities with the introduction of facial recognition and automated number plate recognition at air and sea ports.

Additionally, law enforcement officers will be on site for all significant arrivals to conduct proactive security checks based on intelligence, according to the government. In November, the Department of Infrastructure’s port security team will join the Constabulary, further improving law enforcement’s capacity to detect criminal activity and the trafficking of illegal goods.

Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, minister for justice and home affairs, says: “We will not allow criminals to exploit our open borders to profit from misery and violence and this important strategy outlines clear steps to deter criminals, detect threats and protect our residents.

“This government remains committed to working with UK law enforcement and other partners to strengthen our island’s defenses and ensure it remains a safe place to live and work.”

In a video interview, Poole-Wilson adds that in terms of facial recognition, it will be automated to quickly identify people against a known watchlist of criminals. She reiterates that it will not capture and hold people’s data. Individual’s faces will be captured at the port should the technology comply with the country’s legislative framework.

In addition to facial recognition, the government is also exploring the introduction of a mandatory ID registration system for all residents as part of a broader effort to combat crime. The plan emphasizes the use of modern technologies to address complex criminal activities, including fraud, money laundering, and other serious offenses.

