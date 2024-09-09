Pakistan ID agency chair out after court rules appointment violates constitution

A legal standoff appears to be brewing between Pakistan’s military government and judiciary, after the Lahore High Court ordered the head of the National Database and Registration Authority to be removed from his position, citing violations of agency rules.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar was appointed as chairman of NADRA last October, the first serving military officer to hold the post. He was confirmed in the position for a three-year term in March. His appointment came months after the resignation of former Chair Tariq Malik, who cited a “polarized political environment” as the reason for his decision. Asad Rehman Gilani held the chairman post from then until Afsar’s appointment.

A private citizen filed suit, alleging the move is “in violation of the provisions of Nadra Ordinance, 2000,” Dawn reports. The Lahore judge agreed, ruling the appointment was made without the “authority of law.”

The position’s availability was not advertised, and no evaluation of candidate qualification was conducted, according to the ruling. The position must be awarded following a competitive application process to avoid running afoul of Articles 18 and 27 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Justice Asim Hafeez ruled.

The Times of India notes the ruling could be considered a rare setback for the military regime, which often installs its personnel in civilian governance positions.

Unsurprisingly, the federal government has challenged the ruling, with an appeal filed by the Attorney General. Ary News reports that two judges from the Lahore High Court will hear the appeal.

NADRA is currently running a procurement process for 22 million biometric smart cards.

