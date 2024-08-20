FB pixel

SIMs registered to invalid digital IDs deactivated in Pakistan

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Consumer Electronics
SIMs registered to invalid digital IDs deactivated in Pakistan
 

Authorities in Pakistan have begun blocking SIM cards registered to national digital ID cards found to be invalid or fraudulent following the August 16 deadline.

People with blocked SIM cards can restore their mobile services only by obtaining a new digital ID card from NADRA, and then performing biometric identity verification.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that deactivations are underway, according to Samaa, and an update with the number of SIMs blocked is expected to be released soon. Mobile network operators have been receiving data from NADRA, which they have been instructed to use as the basis for disconnections.

SIMs transferred from deceased people are also subject to blocking. Customers seeking to transfer SIMs must provide proof of death and family relationship, and the PTA will confirm the status of the deceased with NADRA.

Accounts registered to expired ID cards and to dead people will also be blocked, as of September 2 and October 15, respectively.

The two government agencies have been working together to cut fraud in mobile account registration, introducing a more robust fingerprint biometric system for SIM activation in late-2022.

NARDA and the PTA also recently signed a deal to perform biometric identity verification for telecom service license applicants.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Facial recognition targets scalping at concerts and festivals

Facial recognition is increasingly being adopted at events and large venues to improve security and streamline access. Technology suppliers like…

 

Alcohol sales policy catching up on age verification in the US, UK

New legislation in Pennsylvania puts new emphasis on age verification technology as a means of preventing alcohol sales to underage…

 

TSA biometrics program is evolving faster than critics’ perceptions

By Neville Pattinson, Head of Federal Government Sales at Thales Group’s DIS Identity & Biometric Solutions When Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR)…

 

Facial recognition policy for New Zealand police outlines acceptable use

New Zealand police have published a policy on facial recognition technology (FRT), which lays out how and when authorities can…

 

Malawi’s digital transformation drive faces risks without data protection legislation

Malawi is in full pursuit of its digital transformation drive which includes the construction of a National Data Center with…

 

Idex Biometrics appoints Eklof CEO

A pair of executive hirings have been revealed in biometrics and digital ID as Idex Biometrics has promoted Catharine Eklof…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events