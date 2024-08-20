SIMs registered to invalid digital IDs deactivated in Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan have begun blocking SIM cards registered to national digital ID cards found to be invalid or fraudulent following the August 16 deadline.

People with blocked SIM cards can restore their mobile services only by obtaining a new digital ID card from NADRA, and then performing biometric identity verification.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that deactivations are underway, according to Samaa, and an update with the number of SIMs blocked is expected to be released soon. Mobile network operators have been receiving data from NADRA, which they have been instructed to use as the basis for disconnections.

SIMs transferred from deceased people are also subject to blocking. Customers seeking to transfer SIMs must provide proof of death and family relationship, and the PTA will confirm the status of the deceased with NADRA.

Accounts registered to expired ID cards and to dead people will also be blocked, as of September 2 and October 15, respectively.

The two government agencies have been working together to cut fraud in mobile account registration, introducing a more robust fingerprint biometric system for SIM activation in late-2022.

NARDA and the PTA also recently signed a deal to perform biometric identity verification for telecom service license applicants.

