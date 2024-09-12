Vivotek releases AI feature for image enhancement

Vivotek has introduced a software feature designed to enhance the quality of images captured by its network cameras. The RealSight Engine improves the clarity of facial photos, addressing common challenges faced by surveillance systems in low-light environments.

Issues such as backlighting or overexposure can often obscure important details in field applications. Traditional cameras struggle to handle contrast in such conditions, resulting in either dark or washed-out images. Vivotek states that the RealSight Engine can dynamically adjust image rendering to ensure optimal visibility of facial expressions.

The RealSight Engine can automatically optimize image settings to eliminate the manual setup and fine-tuning of cameras to adapt to varying lighting conditions, allowing plug-and-play operation. The software comes pre-installed on compatible cameras, and Vivotek plans to add support for its latest cameras.

In addition, the RealSight Engine addresses color distortion issues, particularly in scenarios involving objects with a blue tint. The software automatically ensures that the camera captures true colors without requiring manual white balance adjustments, the company claims.

“Combined with Smart VCA to improve alarm accuracy and the Deep Search feature for quick searches, our solutions enhance the depth and breadth of image recognition, search, and event detection,” says Louis Liao, director of Product Planning at Vivotek.

“With the addition of the RealSight Engine feature, we further improve image clarity in various scenarios, ensuring key images are accurately captured, providing clients with crucial evidence,” Liao adds.

