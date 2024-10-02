Fingerprint Cards updates iris biometrics software for convenience, affordability

Fingerprint Cards has released its fourth-generation iris recognition software, with upgrades to convenience and affordability for enterprises, according to a company announcement. The platform is built on a zero-trust architecture, making it compatible with existing environments requiring continuous validation for user authentication using iris biometrics, the company says.

The software enables users to authenticate themselves even with one-by-one-inch visibility of the face, with a large field of view and long capture distance for a “just glance” approach, the company explains. It can be customized based on specific customer requirements such as hardware, field-of-view, and operational distances while optimized for computational resources.

According to Fingerprint Cards’, the software demonstrates a false acceptance rate of “one in a million,” allowing it to distinguish between siblings and identical twins. The platform can be deployed in various applications, including smart home access control, identity verification for time and attendance tracking, automotive use, and point-of-sale systems.

“Our iris recognition platform can help insert a more reliable means of identity authentication into Zero Trust, using biometrics to strengthen cyber security whilst improving the user experience. Our platform will not only elevate convenience but also ensure that security is accessible across a wide range of applications,” says Adam Philpott, chief executive officer of Fingerprint Cards.

Iris recognition is not affected by masks, glasses, makeup, and headwear. Leveraging machine learning algorithms, the platform can operate at resolutions of 3 pixels per millimeter for highly accurate biometric recognition.

“With the 4th generation of our iris recognition platform, we’re breaking new ground in biometric security,” Philpott adds.

System integration for established Fingerprint Cards’ customers will begin in the first quarter of 2025, with general availability following later next year.

