FB pixel

Poland’s digital ID mDowód reaches 8 million users

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Poland’s digital ID mDowód reaches 8 million users
 

Poland’s national digital identity has reached eight million users, according to the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

The Central European country started accepting the digital ID mDowód as an alternative to physical ID cards last year in July. The digital ID document can be used in offices, banks, post offices and polling places during elections.

“Our goal is for digital identity to be as common as physical documents, and I am glad that more and more Poles appreciate this solution,” says Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitization.

Despite receptiveness towards identity technologies among Poles, the eight million mDowód users still represent a fraction of the country’s 36.8 million population. The mDowód digital ID also still has some catching up to do with Poland’s bank issued eID mojeID, which has 22 million customers. The electronic identity scheme was developed by the country’s clearing house Kir in cooperation with major Polish banks.

Information on mDowód can be verified through QR codes within the mObywatel mobile app, the public platform that stores electronic documents. The app was created with the help of Warsaw-based digital identity verification company Authologic which completed its Series A funding this month.

In addition to the digital ID, mObywatel contains documents such as mobile driving license (mDL) mPrawo, student and pensioner cards and educational and professional qualifications. It has over 16 million downloads as of January this year, according to the Polish Press Agency.

The platform, however, has also been met with criticism over security.

Earlier this year, SecuRing consultant Szymon Chadam delivered a case study on the digital ID. Although mObywatel offers a cryptographic verification method using QR codes, 75 percent of high-risk organizations do not use it despite it being the strongest verification method offered, he noted.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Jumio develops in-house biometric liveness detection capability

Jumio has launched a biometric liveness detection capability developed in-house to defend against advanced fraud, including injection attacks and deepfakes….

 

Passwordless authentication for healthcare possible with biometrics: Imprivata

Imprivata has published a new white paper on how to navigate “the journey to passwordless for healthcare,” covering passwordless authentication…

 

Mitek, ROC, SITA and Socure focus on growth with latest appointments

Biometrics industry heavyweights Mitek, ROC, SITA and Socure have announced advisory and executive additions to strengthen market position and help…

 

Biometrics options expand, add more layers to secure financial services

Biometrics are powering more secure payments and financial services in several of the top stories of the week on Biometric…

 

DPI for social protection should prioritize community resilience, equality

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has made the case for digital public infrastructure (DPI) that builds community resilience and improved…

 

AI poses threat to biometric authentication, new report warns; but how soon?

The rise and evolution of “convincing deepfake technology poses a severe threat to traditional authentication systems that rely on visual…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events