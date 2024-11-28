Intercede expands digital ID offering in Europe via ePrinus and Infinigate NL partnership

Intercede has announced two partnerships aimed at expanding its presence in the European market. The company has joined forces with cybersecurity distributor ePrinus to target the demand for digital identity technology in Poland. Simultaneously, Intercede partnered with technology product distributor Infinigate NL to expand its reach in the Dutch market.

Strengthening market presence in Poland

Intercede’s collaboration with ePrinus leverages the Polish company’s knowledge in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity tools. By integrating Intercede’s flagship MyID platform into its offerings, ePrinus aims to deliver digital identity management capabilities to Polish enterprises and public sector clients, with a particular focus on an integrated enterprise management tool for Yubico‘s YubiKey product suite.

“Partnering with ePrinus as one of our key strategic partners is a move that will strengthen our market presence,” says Siobhan Morey-Millington, sales and partnerships director of Intercede.

“Their extensive network and deep understanding of customer needs, especially within Yubico’s ecosystem, will be instrumental in bringing our solutions to businesses that need them most.”

“Our aim is to build close, friendly cooperation with our suppliers, with whom we can create one team, which is why we decided to become the official VAD of Intercede in Poland,” adds Piotr Laskowski, managing director of ePrinus.

“We are grateful for Intercede’s confidence and readiness to collaborate on expanding our business operations in Poland.”

Expanding operations in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, Intercede’s alliance with Infinigate NL will focus on serving businesses and institutions seeking cybersecurity tools. The collaboration aims to also broaden access to Intercede’s tools via the YubiKey product suite.

“Partnering with Infinigate NL as one of our key strategic partners is a move that will amplify our market presence,” continues Morey-Millington.

“Their extensive network and deep understanding of customer needs, especially within Yubico’s ecosystem, will be instrumental in bringing our solutions to businesses that need them most.”

Both partnerships align with the European Union’s ongoing goal to standardize digital identity frameworks under initiatives such as the eIDAS regulation, and will both integrate technology from Intercede’s collaboration with Microsoft, specifically its management of FIDO Passkeys via Entra ID.

