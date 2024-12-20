AI, data and identity experts join OneSpan, Nametag, Artius.ID

The latest round of appointments in the biometric identity and security solutions sector includes a former head of identity at eBay, a best-selling author, a former nuclear warfare expert, and former CFO of BMW Group.

OneSpan appoints long-standing identity expert as CFO

OneSpan has appointed identity expert Ashish Jain as chief technology officer (CTO). Jain will lead the Chicago-based company’s global engineering organization, partner with senior leaders and oversee development and delivery of OneSpan’s products and services.

Most recently, Jain served as chief product officer at Arkose Labs, an enterprise fraud management and account security company, where he led the development of a bot mitigation platform to help address consumer fraud and identity challenges. Previously, Jain has served as head of identity at eBay.

“The security industry is at a critical crossroads, where innovation is not just a differentiator but a necessity,” said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. “ His deep expertise in digital identity, security, and consumer fraud domains, and his visionary approach to tackling today’s most pressing security challenges, is invaluable as we continue to innovate and strengthen our offerings,” he added.

Earlier this year, Okta Ventures recognized Jain for his depth of experience and contributions to the identity security industry by naming him in the inaugural “The Identity 25” list, which honors digital identity pioneers.

“Joining OneSpan is an incredible opportunity to shape the next chapter of identity and security innovation,” Jain said. OneSpan provides digital identity proofing, biometric authentication and other digital ID security services.

Nametag adds best-selling author and Harvard fellow to its advisory board

Nametag Inc., which provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, has appointed Bruce Schneier to its advisory board.

Schneier writes the popular newsletter Schneier on Security, which is read by over 250,000 people, and has authored 14 books. He is a lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, a faculty affiliate at the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at HKS, and a fellow at the Berkman-Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University.

“Bruce Schneier is a legendary figure in cybersecurity and cryptography,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Joining Nametag as an advisor is a huge endorsement of our core Deepfake Defense technology and strategic vision for online account protection.”

Schneier said: “Working at the intersection of people, technology and security, I see how quickly threat actors can adapt once new technologies enter the mainstream.”

“Nametag’s technology is already leaps ahead of legacy remote identity verification systems, and I’m excited to collaborate with them to ensure Nametag remains at the forefront of security innovation,” he continued.

Artius.iD appoints AI expert, former CFO and CEO to board of strategic advisors

Artius.iD – a leader in secure, self-managed identity and decentralized ID management – has appointed AI expert Ed Watal to its board of strategic advisors. The appointment comes as artius.iD continues to meet demand for ID solutions to protect against AI-enabled threats.

Watal is the founder and principal of Intellibus, an IT and AI strategy consultancy based in Virginia, U.S. “I share artius.iD’s commitment to enhancing the security resilience of organizations, and this focus on security is increasingly important in the face of the fast-changing nature of cyberthreats,” Watal said.

Artius.iD is also adding Stefan Krause, former CFO of BMW Group and Deutsche Bank, to its board of strategic advisors. Possessing over three decades of executive experience at blue-chip corporations, Krause will provide strategic advice to artius.iD as it continues to scale its digital identity and cybersecurity offering to multinational corporations and small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“I’m honored to join artius.iD’s board of strategic advisors and to support the company’s mission to revolutionize decentralized ID,” Krause said. “Their innovative approach is critical to addressing today’s identity security challenges, and I’m excited to contribute to its rapid growth and success.”

These announcements follow the appointment of Burton M. Goldfield, former CEO and president of TriNet, to the company’s board of strategic advisors, and signals artius.iD’s intention to cement its position “as the go-to provider of cyber-secure ID solutions to SMBs and corporations.

Australian government gets new data czar

The Australian government has appointed Dr. Ian Oppermann as the Data Standards Chair for Digital ID and Consumer Data Rights (CDR) for a two-year period starting on March 1, 2025.

Dr. Oppermann is considered a global leader in data and analytics with demonstrated knowledge of technical standards. He has worked for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and was the New South Wales government’s inaugural Chief Data Scientist.

His appointment is expected to ensure that digital ID and CDR standards remain at the forefront of technology, best practices, and data safety. Dr. Oppermann replaces the outgoing Data Standards Chair, Andrew Stevens, who was the inaugural chair and who led the establishment of CDR, being the data standards steward over the past seven years.

The CDR provides individuals and businesses the right to efficiently and conveniently access specified data in relation to them held by businesses. The CDR also enables consumers to gain value from data held about them by consenting to it being shared with accredited third parties through the provision of specific goods and services.

