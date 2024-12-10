Nigeria NIN holders struggle with modification, vulnerability issues

Holders of Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) are reportedly weary over difficulties in completing modification processes for their NIN information. On top of this hassle, they also have the vulnerability of the ID to contend with as it is said to be the second most susceptible ID card in Africa, per Smile ID’s Identity Fraud in Africa Report for 2024.

NIN modification is an uphill task

In a report, Vanguard narrates the experiences of some Nigerian NIN holders who say requests for the modification of their NIN is not reflected in their banking records.

Some of them say each time they go to their bank, changes made to their personal information such as name, age or gender are not updated in their bank profile. One woman said she had visited both the NIMC office and her bank branch over the modification issue for about two months without success.

While the banks have blamed the NIMC for the situation, the ID authority for its part is returning the same. NIMC officials are quoted as urging the banks to switch to the new NIMC portal just like the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has done. Nigerians have in the past also had to wrestle with other problems like corruption and delays in the issuance of the NIN.

“The NIMC verification and authentication system is working optimally. We have no issue with our verification service. If there is any issue on verification, it can be escalated to us, and we will resolve them immediately,” the NIMC head of corporate communication, Kayode Adegoke, told Vanguard.

Those affected by the modification difficulties complain that they can’t carry out any banking transactions, which is penalising them. It is also noted that some of those facing issues do not know how to use the NIMC personal ID mobile app for NIN modification.

Going by the Smile ID fraud report early this year, the Nigerian ID card is the second most fraud-hit ID in Africa at 18 percent, after that of Kenya at 26. The ID cards of Ghana, Cameroon and Botswana complete the top five.

In its recent report on digital KYC in Nigeria, meanwhile, Smile ID said ID verification using the NIN in Nigeria has grown by 80 percent in the last two years, noting that biometric and NIN-based verification in fostering trust, driving financial inclusion, and enabling business growth in the country.

NIN enrollment partners grateful for debt payment

Front-End Partners (FEPs) who worked with the NIMC to enroll Nigerians for the NIN have expressed gratitude to the ID authority for clearing their debts.

In a statement on December 7, the NIMC said it had paid the debts of FEPs for all enrollments that successfully hit the database and generated the NIN.

“I extend our deepest appreciation to the entire leadership of the National Identity Management Commission for your unwavering commitment to enhancing the welfare and operational efficiency of enrollment partners, particularly the proactive efforts in addressing and offsetting the backlog of payments for 2022 to date,” said Phillip Adekunle, CEO of Knowledge Square Ltd, one of the partners.

NIMC officials had spoken about the debt payment during a TV program last month.

Nigeria now has more than 115 million people who have been issued the NIN.

