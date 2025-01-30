FB pixel

Anonyome Labs releases new version of its DID wallet SDK

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Anonyome Labs releases new version of its DID wallet SDK
 

Identity and privacy software maker Anonyome Labs has released a new version of its mobile wallet SDK for decentralized digital identity (DID).

The U.S.-based company’s DI Mobile Edge Agent SDK allows customers to integrate decentralized IDs and verifiable credentials (VCs) into their applications. It works with iOS and Android and does not rely on third-party frameworks such as Javascript.

While previous updates to the wallet SDK brought it in line with the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet standards, including OpenID4VC, the new 3.1 release of the software includes support for resolving three increasingly popular DID methods: Cheqd, Web and JWK.

Anonyome Labs says that it’s crucial for their product to support a wide range of DID methods so that customers can pick the best method for their use case. DIDs provide cryptographic infrastructure to many of the credential formats in the decentralized identity ecosystem, the firm says in a release.

The update to the SDK is also being introduced because one of its supported decentralized identity ledgers Sovrin has announced it will likely wind down operations in 2025. Anonyome Labs says Cheqd is a comparable alternative. The two companies participated in a hackathon challenge last year, focusing on creating Personhood Credentials (PHCs) and verifiable AI.

The company plans to add new features in the future, including enhancements to the OpenID4VC protocol suite. Among its plans is adding a security update that allows SDK consumers to leverage hardware security modules (HSMs), such as those built into smartphones, for performing the cryptography that secures their decentralized identity use cases.

Anonyome Labs, which also has headquarters in Australia, won last year’s Constellation Research SuperNova Award for a digital wallet for farmers in New Zealand developed alongside Indicio.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Advocacy group calls on Trump administration to speed up digital identities

The Better Identity Coalition (BIC) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Service (USDS) – also known…

 

BixeLab first officially accredited for MOSIP MACP biometric device testing

BixeLab has been officially accredited by MOSIP, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform, as the first laboratory qualified to perform…

 

Smartphone biometrics are Next focus market in strategic pivot

Next Biometrics is moving into the smartphone market with technology to enable fingerprint authentication anywhere on the screen of the…

 

Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec provides facial recognition for gun safe

Biometrics for digital identity come with risks, but they are unlikely to get you shot. Biometrics for gun safes, however,…

 

Entrust sharpens cryptographic data security focus with public certificate divestment

Entrust has sold its public certificate business as it looks to develop certain core areas for the foreseeable. Entrust sold…

 

New plan, but same name for UK’s ‘digital centre of government’

The UK’s “digital centre of government” will be known as the Government Digital Service (GDS), continuing the use of the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events