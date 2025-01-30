Anonyome Labs releases new version of its DID wallet SDK

Identity and privacy software maker Anonyome Labs has released a new version of its mobile wallet SDK for decentralized digital identity (DID).

The U.S.-based company’s DI Mobile Edge Agent SDK allows customers to integrate decentralized IDs and verifiable credentials (VCs) into their applications. It works with iOS and Android and does not rely on third-party frameworks such as Javascript.

While previous updates to the wallet SDK brought it in line with the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet standards, including OpenID4VC, the new 3.1 release of the software includes support for resolving three increasingly popular DID methods: Cheqd, Web and JWK.

Anonyome Labs says that it’s crucial for their product to support a wide range of DID methods so that customers can pick the best method for their use case. DIDs provide cryptographic infrastructure to many of the credential formats in the decentralized identity ecosystem, the firm says in a release.

The update to the SDK is also being introduced because one of its supported decentralized identity ledgers Sovrin has announced it will likely wind down operations in 2025. Anonyome Labs says Cheqd is a comparable alternative. The two companies participated in a hackathon challenge last year, focusing on creating Personhood Credentials (PHCs) and verifiable AI.

The company plans to add new features in the future, including enhancements to the OpenID4VC protocol suite. Among its plans is adding a security update that allows SDK consumers to leverage hardware security modules (HSMs), such as those built into smartphones, for performing the cryptography that secures their decentralized identity use cases.

Anonyome Labs, which also has headquarters in Australia, won last year’s Constellation Research SuperNova Award for a digital wallet for farmers in New Zealand developed alongside Indicio.

