Apple looks to compete with Google and Amazon with biometric-enabled smart home device

Apple could be targeting the smart home market. The Cupertino company is reportedly looking to muscle its way into a domain where rivals Google and Amazon have established themselves.

Apple is developing an AI-infused smart home hub, reports Bloomberg. The device is said to have a roughly six-inch display and a new operating system designed to control the home, run FaceTime and play video. In addition, Apple is looking to add an advanced wireless chip named Proxima to devices that’ll support the new Thread standard for linking home products wirelessly.

Furthermore, another home device is in the works: a smart doorbell with advanced face biometrics that controls a deadbolt lock. Like how Face ID lets iPhone users unlock their devices, the idea is that the smart doorbell would automatically unlock the door by scanning the required face.

Bloomberg predicts such a device would not come to market before the end of 2025 at the earliest as the doorbell is still in development alongside the other smart home devices. These could include an in-home security camera that could store footage in iCloud, and potential third-party peripherals that make use of HomeKit technology.

Durin’s Door Manager

Start-up Durin will enter the smart home market with an accessory that’ll be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

Durin’s Door Manager is built with a camera and uses AI, and provides biometric and image verification of key holders. Users will have a variety of “keys” to choose from such as smartphone, Apple Watch, face biometrics , and voice biometrics, making unlocking a door simpler by walking up to it.

“The introduction of PIN codes made access more convenient but also increased the potential for easier distribution of keys compared to physical ones, introducing a new security consideration for homeowners,” said Herman Yau, CEO of Durin. “By enabling multi-faceted access options, Durin not only takes convenience to the next level, but it also bolsters front door security with its ambient multi-factor verification capabilities,” he added.

Durin’s Door Manager offers hands-free access powered by Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology and utilizes the new Aliro standard that’s supported by Apple, Google and Samsung. CES attendees can check out the Door Manager at Eureka Park, booth 60454.

Himax Technologies

Taiwanese company Himax Technologies will introduce its expanded WiseEye PalmVein suite at CES 2025. The contactless ultralow-power bimodal biometric authentication is designed for smart door locks.

The Himax WiseEye PalmVein integrates the Himax WiseEye2 AI processor, an AoS CMOS sensor, and a palm vein authentication algorithm. Himax claims the ultralow power, battery-powered device can authenticate an individual’s identity in under 100 milliseconds, while it consumes only a few milliwatts of power.

Himax says battery life extends to over nine months on eight AA batteries. Palm vein pattern recognition is not the only authentication method as the solution also includes face biometrics. Himax cited the example of cold weather where glove-wearing makes palm access control unfeasible, the system would enable face biometrics along with keypad input.

Himax Technologies will showcase its product at their booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel, Venetian Tower Suite 34-208.

