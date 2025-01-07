Digital visa policies to ease issuance amid global tourism recovery

While the global tourism sector witnessed a significant boom in 2024, with figures reaching 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels according to UN Tourism, countries around the world continue to adopt policies capable of taking these figures even higher in the new year by streamlining travel experiences. These efforts are reflected in measures being taken at different levels by some countries lately to ensure expedient issuance of digital visas through biometric identity verification and safe and secure travels through biometric airport clearance systems.

Philippines eyes tourism boom with digital visa system

The country’s president, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, last month, approved a set of measures intended to boost its tourism sector, and one of the measures is the liberalization of visas, as reported by Philippine News Agency (PNA).

As part of the plan, the country intends to set up a digital visa system, which Tourism Secretary Garcia Frasco says will be able to remove inconvenience and favor ease of access if the right security measures are in place.

According to Frasco, the new digital visa idea is a welcomed one given that visa issues have often been a major problem for the country, preventing it from meeting it annual tourism targets.

A digital visa system, she says, will thus “increase tourism spending and redound to the benefit of our local businesses and tourism stakeholders with more revenues spent at our destinations.”

Last year, the Department of Tourism (DoT) launched a Cruise Visa Waiver Program as part of efforts to liberalize the visa sector. This called for the introduction of cutting-edge technologies such as biometrics by the Bureau of Immigration to facilitate traveller checks for people visiting the country.

Authorities say this new initiative is a collaboration between the government and other private sector actors.

Mauritania’s digital visa platform goes live

While the Philippines still has its own digital visa plan in the pipeline, Mauritania has already rolled out its own.

The new system, which went live on January 5, comes to replace the old visa-stickers and visas-on-arrival system, Nairametrics reports. The application for the digital visa is completed online on the website of the National Agency for the Population Register and Secure Titles.

Henceforth, those traveling to the Northwest African country will have their visas online before departure, with authorities saying the new system reflects the country’s desire to embrace new trends in the travel industry.

The government has explained that the move to introduce the new system is to reduce delays that were hitherto experienced with on-arrival visas. It will also streamline the visa application process, improve border security and facilitate passenger checks.

Chennai airport gets faster immigration clearance system

It has been announced that beginning this month, passengers will not have to stay long in queues trying to have their passports checked at India’s Chennai airport.

This, The Hindu indicates, will be possible with the introduction of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme system which has been designed to cut traveller time and spending.

With the facility, passengers who already have their biometrics in the system, will have their passport scanned through biometric gates by a swipe without any need for human intervention. There are a total of eight biometric gates at the international departure and arrival sections of the airport.

To use the system which is implemented by the Union Government through the Bureau of Immigration, registration is required on a dedicated portal and it is open for both nationals and Indians living overseas.

Officials say it is also possible for passengers to register for the system even if on a queue at the airport, with a counter available for biometric capture.

This system was introduced in early 2024 at the Delhi airport, but by October, it had been extended to at least 21 airports across the country.

Korea province working on digital nomad visa

South Korea’s Jeju Province said in November that it was working to introduce a “Jeju-style Digital Nomad Visa” which will come with more benefits on top of those with its exiting visa-free policy.

The announcement came after provincial officials and the Jeju International Convention Center organized a workshop which saw the participation of digital nomads from different countries, according to Korea Bizwire.

Authorities say the objective, among other things, is to attract foreign talent and make entry into the island territory smoother.

Italy requires fingerprint biometrics for Type D visas

The Italian Consulate General in Jerusalem, Israel, has announced that fingerprint biometrics will henceforth be required for issuing Type D visas for national entry.

According to an announcement from the Consulate, the measure will go into force from January 11 when a new law takes effect.

Applicants have been told that they’ll have to book an appointment for a physical visit at the Consulate to submit their fingerprints when applying for a visa.

