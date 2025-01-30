FB pixel

Entrust sharpens cryptographic data security focus with public certificate divestment

Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Entrust has sold its public certificate business as it looks to develop certain core areas for the foreseeable.

Entrust sold off its public certificate business to Sectigo, a company that specializes in digital certificate solutions. Entrust said the sale allows the company to “accelerate its focus” on developing identity, issuance, and post-quantum ready cryptographic data security solutions.

“This move allows Entrust to focus our portfolio on where we see customer needs growing quickly,” said Entrust president and CEO Todd Wilkinson.

“Organizations are facing a perfect storm of security challenges, including AI-driven threats, shrinking certificate lifecycles, and rapidly expanding cryptographic estates,” he continued.

Wilkinson commented that he and his team are working with Sectigo to make the transition for its public certificate business, and its customers, “as easy as possible” in order to deliver a “high level” of service and support. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The company will continue to provide customers with PKI solutions, certificate lifecycle management (CLM), and digital signing.

The sale is a strategic step for Entrust as it focuses its portfolio and seeks to boost its offerings for the near future. “By securing identities, managing cryptographic lifecycles, and ensuring visibility into keys, secrets, and certificates, we are well positioned to help enterprises achieve post-quantum readiness while also furthering their zero-trust strategies,” Wilkinson said.

“Now, we are accelerating efforts to bring these capabilities together into transformative solutions,” he concluded.

Post-quantum cryptography has been getting increasing attention within the digital identity industry, with groups from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FIDO Alliance to startup Wultra working to stay ahead of future threats.

  

