Kazakhstan lays out DPI achievements for 2024

Governments around the world are counting their achievements in the area of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in 2024 and so is Kazakhstan.

The Central Asian digital leader has reported that 92 percent of its public services with 18 million identifications conducted through the digital ID system last year. The system is used to access a growing number of public and private services: Nearly all of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks and dozens of financial organizations use biometric authentication. The full launch of the national biometric authentication system is expected to expand the use of biometrics to even more sectors.

More recently, the digital ID system was also integrated into the online customer channels of JSC Kazakhtelecom, the largest telecommunications company in Kazakhstan.

These achievements were reflected in the country’s ranking in the 2024 UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI). Kazakhstan outpaced most of its regional neighbors, climbing four places since the last assessment to No. 24. The country is also among the Online Service Index (OSI) top 10. The ranking evaluates the accessibility and quality of government online services. Its government has been sharing its knowledge on digital public infrastructure with countries such as Togo, Tajikistan, and Sierra Leone.

The country has also scored wins in growing its IT industry. It now has over 18,600 IT companies, a 16 percent increase over the past three years. Kazakhstan’s IT exports surpassed US$305 million in the first half of 2024, reaching 86 countries. The government says that the figures are in line with its plans to achieve $1 billion in IT exports by 2026.

A part of this ecosystem are biometric firms which scored new deals and investments last year.

One move that may boost Kazakhstan’s digital rise even further is the introduction of the Neo Nomad Visa in November. The new visa regime aims to draw skilled digital professionals by allowing remote workers to stay in Kazakhstan for up to one year.

Meanwhile, the country is also investing in digitizing security with initiatives such as Digital Policeman. The drive has introduced technologies such as smart badges, equipped with body cameras, GPS tracking, data encryption and alert systems. The project has helped solve over 2,600 crimes and documented 6,000 bribery attempts, according to the government.

Plans for 2025 include investment into artificial intelligence including the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana. Last year, the government approved a draft AI law and a Committee on AI was to oversee the development of the technology.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital inclusion | digital public infrastructure | Kazakhstan | law enforcement