Leadership change at IBIA follows layoffs at Thales

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
A major leadership change has been kicked off at Thales Digital Identity & Security and the International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA).

Neville Pattinson is being let go as head of business development and strategic marketing at Thales DIS’ Identity and Biometric Solutions (IBS) division.

Pattinson told Biometric Update that the entire Thales DIS IBS business development team is being laid off, and that business development efforts will likely be transferred to a different part of the company.

“Some personnel changes were made, but the Identity & Biometrics Solutions business remains committed to their customers and focused on the industry,” Thales North America Media Relations Director Jennifer Tumminio told Biometric Update in an emailed statement. “The business is not closing.”

Pattinson also serves as the chairman of the IBIA’s Board of Directors, a position he will vacate as a result of the change at Thales. He was elected to a two-year term in the role last August.

The IBIA’s webpage does not yet indicate a change, and also still lists Board member and former Aware CEO Robert Eckel, whose resignation as of December 31, 2024 was disclosed on October 30, in his previous role.

 |   |   |   | 

