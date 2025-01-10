Report: Transparency and trust at risk in digitally consolidated world

The concept of digital consolidation as explored in the Task Force on Digital Consolidation report by the CyberRisk Alliance and Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, raises serious concerns about privacy, civil rights, transparency, and the security of personal information in an interconnected world.

The report explains how the clustering of digital functions among a few dominant private-sector entities introduces significant societal risks while proposing a framework to build resilience against these vulnerabilities.

The risks associated with this digital consolidation demand urgent action to safeguard privacy, civil rights, transparency, and security, the report says. The report’s recommendations provide a roadmap for building a resilient digital ecosystem that aligns with democratic values. By prioritizing investments in resilience and fostering collaboration across sectors, societies can navigate the complexities of a digitally consolidated world while protecting the rights and freedoms of individuals, the report says

Digital consolidation magnifies privacy risks by centralizing sensitive data within a limited number of entities. As the report emphasizes, “hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google dominate cloud computing, while companies like OpenAI and Anthropic lead in artificial intelligence. These advances have revolutionized connectivity and technology but also introduced systemic risks to stability and resilience.” This concentration of personal data becomes a lucrative target for cybercriminals and state actors.

This concentration of personal data, coupled with the rapid pace of technological advancements such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), has exponentially increased the vulnerability of individual privacy. The report highlights instances where breaches in centralized digital systems, such as the Yahoo data breach that affected three billion accounts, underscore the enormity of the problem. The 2013 and 2014 Yahoo security breaches were two of the largest data breaches on record at the time.

Indeed. A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report said that the vast data-generating capacity of IoT systems, combined with their growing ubiquity, makes robust privacy protections essential for maintaining public trust and operational security.

“These technologies are subject to serious cyber threats that can have adverse impacts on organizational operations and assets, individuals, critical infrastructure, and the nation,” GAO said, emphasizing that “as cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, the need to manage and bolster the cybersecurity of IoT and OT products and services is also magnified.”

The Task Force on Digital Consolidation report says, “The clustering of these critical functions within the complex and interconnected systems that underpin our digital world has also made it easy for bad actors to identify valuable targets as they seek to cause widespread digital disruption.”

Moreover, the report warns, the structure of a digitally consolidated ecosystem facilitates mass surveillance, often at the expense of individual privacy. As governments and corporations gain the ability to analyze vast datasets, they risk encroaching on civil liberties. This surveillance-driven approach contrasts sharply with the democratic principles of privacy and freedom of expression that underpin open societies.

The centralization of digital infrastructure also disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, exacerbating existing inequalities. The report notes that authoritarian regimes, notably China, have weaponized digital tools for surveillance and control, suppressing dissent and curbing freedoms. Such practices, exported to other nations, challenge democratic values and pose significant risks to civil rights globally.

But even within democratic frameworks, the report points out that the reliance on consolidated digital systems often prioritizes efficiency over inclusivity. Vulnerable groups, including those dependent on public services such as electronic benefits transfer systems, face increased risks of exclusion during system outages or cyberattacks. Such disruptions can delay access to essential services, underscoring the need for a more resilient and equitable digital infrastructure.

Transparency is another casualty of digital consolidation, the report says. As a few corporations dominate critical infrastructure, the opacity of their operations undermines public trust. This lack of accountability is particularly concerning given the role of hyperscalers in hosting essential services, from government operations to healthcare systems. The report warns of the dangers of vendor lock-in, where organizations are beholden to specific providers, further eroding transparency.

In addition to operational opacity, digital consolidation facilitates the spread of misinformation. Centralized platforms are often exploited to disseminate false narratives, complicating efforts to ensure accurate information. The societal ramifications of these disinformation campaigns are profound, affecting everything from public health initiatives to democratic processes.

The report acknowledges that the digital world has become as vital to modern life as the physical world, but it also emphasizes that the centralization of digital infrastructure has introduced single points of failure, where disruptions in one system can cascade across interconnected networks. Cyberattacks targeting hyperscalers such as the Microsoft Exchange Server attack in 2021 highlight the systemic risks posed by over-reliance on a few entities.

Then there are the geopolitical dimensions that further exacerbate these risks. The rivalry between democratic nations and authoritarian regimes, particularly China, underscores the strategic importance of securing digital infrastructure. The report notes that China’s state-controlled digital model, which prioritizes surveillance and control, poses a direct challenge to the open Internet that is championed by democracies. This “splinternet” not only fosters authoritarian values, but it also reduces resilience against digital disruptions.

To address the challenges posed by digital consolidation, the report proposes a framework built on four pillars: resourcing, recovery, rehearsal, and response.

Resourcing: Investments in diversified and redundant digital infrastructure are critical to mitigating risks. Public-private partnerships can play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and ensuring that critical systems are robust and adaptable.

Recovery: Preparing for digital disasters requires comprehensive recovery plans akin to those for natural disasters. This includes establishing clear recovery time objectives and modernizing procurement practices to prioritize resilience.

Rehearsal: Rigorous testing of recovery protocols through cyber rehearsals can expose vulnerabilities and build stakeholder confidence. These exercises, involving both public and private sectors, are essential to refining collaborative responses.

Response: A clear cyber response doctrine, coupled with advanced attribution capabilities, can deter adversaries by signaling the costs of attacking critical infrastructure. Strengthening public-private partnerships is also key to ensuring coordinated and effective responses.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | data collection | data privacy | data storage | digital trust