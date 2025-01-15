FB pixel

South African security industry regulator issues facial recognition tender

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
South African security industry regulator issues facial recognition tender
 

The South African Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has issued a new facial recognition tender as part of its digital infrastructure upgrade.

As part of the Department of Police, the agency’s primary objective is to regulate the private security industry. Security agencies working in the country must apply for PSiRA verification to receive their certificates and become legal security service providers.

The introduction of the new facial recognition tool aims to boost the verification of citizenship for South African applicants. Previously, applicants could apply by using their fingerprints. The introduction of facial recognition will help the regulator cross-check applicants through systems from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and the Integrated Justice System (IJS) for citizenship verification.

According to the tender, the bidders must include post-implementation support, training, and system handover after 24 months. The project requires an Agile development approach.

PSiRA will hold a compulsory online briefing session on January 21st, 2025. The deadline for submitting the bids is February 3rd, 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Edge computing firm Blaze IPOs, announces security deal with Vsblty

AI-powered edge computing company Blaize, known for its collaborations with biometric surveillance developers, went public on the Nasdaq on Tuesday….

 

Illinois to get mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet by end of 2025

Illinois is “working to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Illinois residents in the future with the goal of launching…

 

Singapore slaps app stores with age verification requirement for adult apps

Singapore will impose age assurance requirements on app stores starting in April 2025, blocking underage users from downloading social media…

 

Paravision’s next generation algorithm cracks top 5 on NIST FRTE 1:N benchmark

Facial recognition from San Francisco-based Paravision has landed in the global top 5 in the primary benchmark of the latest…

 

Age assurance legislation drives talk on how to create an age-aware internet

There are few hotter topics in biometrics and regulatory circles right now than the issue of age assurance as a…

 

Breach exposes privacy risk from de-anonymization of location data

Gravy Analytics, a prominent location data broker, has disclosed that a significant data breach potentially exposed through de-anonymization the precise…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events