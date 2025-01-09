FB pixel

Startup Payface allows fashion shoppers in Rio to use biometrics to pay

Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Payface is partnering with Brazilian fashion retailer Nalin as customers who have a Lojas Nalin card will be able to use face biometrics to make their purchases.

Payface, a leader in face biometrics-based payment solutions, continues to expand in the private label market by partnering with Lojas Nalin, which is one of the largest fashion retailers in Rio de Janeiro.

The feature will be rolled out gradually in stores in Magé, Piabetá, Nova Iguaçu, Santa Cruz da Serra, São Gonçalo, São Cristóvão, Freguesia, among others, totaling 70 check-outs. Customer registration will be carried out directly in stores, where face biometrics will be captured, with the Nalin card activated immediately following approval.

“We believe that bringing facial biometrics to the private label sector can create a new era of shopping, providing consumers with a more agile, secure and personalized experience,” said Victor Braz, a director at Payface [quote translated from the original Portuguese using Google Translate].

Payface has a strategic partnership with RPE (Retail Payment Ecosystem), the largest private label card processor in Brazil.

In October, Payface announced Fortface, a new SDK for fraud prevention layering facial biometric authentication, liveness and injection attack protection. The solution arrived just prior to Brazil beginning new regulations for sports betting, as 2025 starts, opening opportunities for biometrics and digital identity providers.

