UK unveils national AI plan for change, ex-PM sees digital ID as needed disruption

Britain’s leader has pinned his hopes on AI to deliver “national renewal” in a newly announced plan. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer unveiled an AI-driven “Plan for Change” to drive economic growth and boost living standards.

The UK government takes forward all 50 recommendations from the AI Opportunities Action Plan in a decade of national renewal, with £14 billion ($17 billion) of investment committed by leading private tech firms. These include Vantage Data Centers, Nscale and Kyndryl.

“Artificial intelligence will drive incredible change in our country,” Starmer said. “But the AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers.”

Successive British governments have faced flagging productivity levels, but the Labour leadership has placed greater urgency on boosting the metric as a way to grow the economy. Starmer’s approved plan will see the creation of dedicated AI Growth Zones, to speed up planning for AI infrastructure; using AI to reduce admin for the public sector, and increased funding for leading private tech firms, among others.

Starmer has positioned the UK as a “unique place” that learns from the U.S.’ and EU’s approach. The latter also identified tech investment as a way to boost lagging productivity and economic competitiveness in a seminal report published last September.

“We must move fast and take action to win the global race,” Starmer continued. “Our plan will make Britain the world leader… That means more jobs and investment in the UK, more money in people’s pockets, and transformed public services.”

Google DeepMind’s Sir Demis Hassabis was named as someone who will provide “expertise” to the UK government on AI opportunities, while the National Health Service (NHS) was cited as an example where AI is already delivering “smarter care.”

A key part of the Plan for Change is the creation of an AI Energy Council to understand the energy demands needed by the technology and to support the goal of clean energy development. Tim Bestwick, deputy CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) commented: “AI and High-Performance Computing are central to UKAEA’s mission to lead the delivery of sustainable fusion energy.”

Former prime minister says digital ID is the “disruption” UK needs

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair believes digital ID could be the transformation the country needs. Citing how countries like Singapore, India, the UAE and Estonia are already experiencing the benefits, Blair listed the many advantages of digital identity. AI was also mentioned.

“Britain has the capability to be leaders in this new technological revolution,” Blair wrote, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007. “We have world-class universities from which many of the new technology solutions originate. After America and China, we arguably rank number three globally in AI.”

From the health service to immigration, to crime and commerce, Blair extolled the various benefits digital ID could bring while also noting privacy and data concerns. In a sweeping introduction that called to attention the rising challenge of governing in the present age; the power of technology, and the power of the companies that possess it; Blair pointed to one technology in particular that could change Britain.

“Lower taxes, reduced spending and improved outcomes have often seemed like the Holy Grail of governing: desirable but impossible,” he wrote. “Modern technology puts it within reach,” he continued. “Our present system isn’t working. This is a time for shaking up. For once-in-a-generation disruption.”

He concluded: “Digital ID is a good place to start.”

