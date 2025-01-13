Voxx asset review delays quarterly filing

A regulatory notice from Voxx International says the firm needs extra time to work out the fine details of its financials before filings its quarterly financials.

The company filed notification that it will file its quarterlies late as it tests its goodwill and other intangible assets under the merger agreement it signed with Gentex in December.

Voxx plans to file its Form 10-Q when it has completed a review of its intangible assets for impairment.

Gentex agreed to pay an estimated $196 million in cash for Voxx, along with access to the iris biometrics technology developed by EyeLock and GalvanEyes, at the close of 2024. Those former Voxx subsidiaries were merged as BioCenturion prior to the acquisition.

BioCenturion | biometrics | financial results | iris biometrics | stocks | Voxx International