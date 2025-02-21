ID-Pal, Facephi join influential payments, security groups

ID-Pal and Facephi have announced new memberships in trade bodies, for payments and security, respectively, while ArcBlock is taking on new responsibilities with the Decentralized Identity Foundation.

ID-Pal joins The Payments Association

ID-Pal has become a member of The Payments Association as the organizations strengthen their commitment to enhancing security, in the fight against fraud, and innovation within the payments industry.

Deloitte’s Center for Financial Services has predicted fraud losses driven by generative AI could reach $40 billion in the U.S. alone by 2027. The Payments Association has over 230 corporate members and engages more than 12,000 professionals, and with membership, ID-Pal says it can deepen engagement with policymakers and senior industry leaders.

“Joining The Payments Association allows us to extend our expertise to the payments industry, helping organizations detect deepfakes, prevent fraud, and build trust in the digital economy,” said Sara West, commercial director at ID-Pal.

With membership, ID-Pal will participate in dedicated working groups, especially as The Payments Association FC360 open banking and financial crime workshop last month found that fraud, which now exceeds £1 billion in the UK annually, remains an existential threat to the sector.

ID-Pal received another boost recently when it was chosen by the Irish Department of Justice to modernize the country’s digital immigration renewal system, ensuring fast, compliant and fraud-proof identity verification processes.

STA welcomes Facephi

Facephi has gained membership in the Secure Technology Alliance, a U.S.-based association dedicated to advancing security, privacy and innovation in the digital identity and payment industries.

The Alliance brings together industry leaders, technology providers and security experts to promote best practices and innovation in secure identity authentication and fraud prevention. Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: “Our partnership with the Secure Technology Alliance marks a significant step in our global expansion strategy, allowing us to further our mission of providing secure, seamless, and privacy-focused digital identity solutions.”

As part of the partnership Facephi will participate in the Secure Technology Alliance’s 2025 Identity and Payments Summit in San Diego from February 24-26.

ArcBlock steps up DIF role

The Decentralized Identity Foundation has announced that ArcBlock is stepping up its involvement with DIF as it takes on several positions that directly affects the development and adoption of decentralized identifiers (DIDs).

ArcBlock’s head of growth, Matt McKinney, will become co-chair of the DIF DID Method Working Group and an expert mentor in DIF Labs. The dual role reflects ArcBlock’s commitment to both the standardization of DID methods and the practical application of decentralized identity technologies, according to the company.

The leadership positions will focus on influencing the direction of DID standardization, drawing on ArcBlock’s implementation experience; innovation and real-world applications for decentralized identity; and promoting interoperability and adoption of DID, to enable seamless interactions between different systems and platforms.

“We believe that decentralized identity is a key building block for the next generation of the internet, and we are proud to be playing a leading role in its development,” said Matt McKinney. “We look forward to working with the DIF community to build a more open and empowering digital world.”

