ID4Africa announces 2025 Ambassadors Class that reflects growing legal ID impact

A total of 126 diligently chosen personalities from Africa’s identity ecosystem make up the 2025 batch of Ambassadors and deputies of the continent’s largest identity movement, ID4Africa.

The list of experienced individuals, picked from government ICT agencies and identity authorities across the content, was unveiled today Wednesday February 5 from Paris, France.

This year, the Ambassadors (one each) and deputies (two each per country) are from 48 nations, one country more than was the case last where the Class was made up of 121 personalities among who were 42 women.

In the announcement, ID4Africa said the 2025 class of Ambassadors brings not only experience and stability to the Program, but also introduces fresh perspectives and new collaboration opportunities for Africa’s legal identity pursuits.

Speaking following the announcement, ID4Africa Chairman, Dr Joseph Atick, noted the growing agency and leadership of the program since it took up a governance role in 2022, saying that has helped shaped the movement’s direction and priorities.

“This past year, their role has evolved even further, with a remarkable increase in agency. Bureaus are now leading continent-wide initiatives such as ID Day (16 September) while also developing localized programs that reflect their unique priorities and contexts.” he said.

“This year’s Ambassadors Class reflects the growing impact, maturity, and agency of the Movement’s Bureaus across Africa,” he averred.

While noting that the Program keeps attracting top talent in Africa’s identity industry as the years go by, Atick remarked that becoming an Ambassador or deputy is increasingly an issue of profound personal pride and a call to service.

“Being an Ambassador has come to signify leadership, expertise, and dedication to advancing identity for development in Africa. We are fortunate to have a deep pool of highly qualified individuals ready to step into this role and drive meaningful change whenever a vacancy arises,” Atick noted.

It is hoped that the new set of skilled individuals, many of who hold influential roles in their respective governments including ministerial and other senior government positions, will reinforce the program’s role as a leadership incubator.

ID4Africa says it looks forward to “witnessing the continued contributions of this distinguished group of men and women as they drive the development of inclusive and responsible identity ecosystems across the continent,”

The IDA4Africa 2025 Class of Ambassadors and deputies has been unveiled a fortnight before the official programme and registration process for the movement’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) are launched.

ID4Africa’s 2025 AGM is scheduled to take place from May 20-23 in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, in what the organisers have described not only as an “ambitious and groundbreaking” event, but also one that will be “unparallelled in scope, depth and impact.”

