FB pixel

Pakistan expands biometric data collection in telecom sector

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Pakistan expands biometric data collection in telecom sector
 

Pakistan continues its push forward to introduce digital identity into governance, this time by strengthening biometric-based identity verification in the telecom sector.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) plans to boost its biometric verification by moving beyond fingerprints to include facial and iris biometric data, according to a recent announcement. Aside from the telecommunication regulator, the initiative includes Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T), and NADRA, the central body responsible for the collection, storage and management of biometric data in Pakistan.

The move is part of the newly introduced National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework (NR&BP) which aims to mitigate flaws in the South Asian country’s identity management system, including providing a unified registration system. One of its key tasks will be to unify databases under the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other agencies to secure accurate records.

The National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework will also help establish the country’s digital ID. In December last year, the federal government tabled the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill which provides the legal structure for digital identity for each Pakistani citizen.

The country has also established two new bodies tasked with assisting the digital ID implementation: The public sector-led National Digital Commission, which includes the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), and the industry-led Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA).

Information Technology and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja promised that Pakistan is committed to transparency and accountability in digital platforms. Pakistan aims to leverage AI to enhance public services, drive economic growth, and build a sustainable digital ecosystem, Khawaja said during the Leap 2025 conference in Riyadh last week.

Pakistan has been boosting its digital economy and digital public infrastructure (DPI), including the World Bank-funded Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) which aligns with the government’s 2018 Digital Pakistan Policy. The project focuses on creating responsible data-sharing protocols, digital authentication systems and verifiable credentials.

In January, NADRA hosted a high-level World Bank delegation in Islamabad, sharing its updates on the implementation of DEEP.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Palm vein biometrics “crucial” to JPMorgan’s biometrics strategy, payments head says

Jean-Marc Thienpont, global head of omnichannel and biometrics for JPMorgan Payments, referred to palm-based biometrics as a “crucial component” for…

 

Zwipe runs out of time for biometric card revenues, files for bankruptcy

Zwipe AS has filed for bankruptcy after an arbitration ruling and years of disappointing revenues. The Oslo Chamber of Commerce…

 

Australian state seeks public feedback on facial recognition use for gambling exclusion

The Australian state of New South Wales has opened up public consultation on new gambling reforms. The New South Wales…

 

New Zealand govt reviews privacy law amid battle over biometrics regulation

The government of New Zealand has been quietly reviewing the country’s privacy laws to identify legal barriers to the use…

 

US states take a page from EU’s AI Act, but biometrics impact likely minimal

America is grappling with how to regulate AI. A divide has opened up between the approaches of the federal and…

 

EU Data Protection Board adopts age assurance statement with guiding principles

With age check legislation coming to the fore of discussions about online safety, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS