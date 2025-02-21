Thailand biometric immigration clearance system needs capacity upgrade

The Immigration Bureau of Thailand has told lawmakers that it is currently working to increase the database capacity of its biometric system used for immigration controls.

The system currently in use has a capacity of 50 million entries which is already exhausted and the Bureau has now resorted to manual checks for travellers while the capacity upgrade is being done, The Nation Thailand reports.

This information was disclosed by an official of the Bureau who was addressing the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, and National Strategies and Reforms recently.

Per the outlet, the head of the database division of the Immigration Bureau’s IT center, Police Colonel Neti Khanboon, told the Committee that the biometric system had an initial capacity of 30 million, which was later upped to 50 million.

With the 50 million licenses already used because of a surge in traveller numbers, the official said the Bureau has since been using manual methods to clear about 17 million travellers.

Beyond upgrading the storage of the current system, the IT official informed the Committee that there is also an ongoing project to put in a new system with unlimited storage costed at about three billion Thai Baht (around US$88 million).

During the hearing, Khanboom dismissed suggestions that some Chinese nationals recently freed from the grip of call-center criminals in the border town of Myawaddy will not have their biometrics collected by immigration officers because of the immigration system capacity problems.

Thailand is also boosting security in its tourism sector with a smart city system meant to identify wanted persons via facial recognition.

Singapore automated biometric system clears more travellers

Meanwhile, Singapore says it recorded great immigration clearance strides in 2024 as it was able to deal with an increase in passenger volume thanks to a New Clearnce Concept (NCC) introduced by the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA).

In a news release, the ICA said the NCC has prompted a shift in operations which has enabled the ICA to enhance the country’s border security and ensure “efficient and seamless immigration clearance” thanks to a multi-modal biometrics clearance system.

It says thanks to the expediency of the system, the passenger numbers went up by 20 percent last year (about 38 million passengers more), compared to 2023.

Noting that the automated passenger clearance system is facilitating cross-border trade and travel, the ICA also acknowledges the strength of the system in detecting passengers using false identities. The number of those who were refused entry at checkpoints after being flagged by the biometric system increased by 16 percent in 2023 compared the year prior, according to ICA.

The system, officials explain, also has the ability to identify persons of interest, namely those who have previously been blacklisted from entering the country but are trying to do using a different identity, the release explains.

Apart from passengers, ICA says the system has also proven critical in screening cargo as part of efforts in “detecting and preventing contraband” from entering the country.

In order to bolster security and up customer experience, ICA says it has extended full automated and passport-less clearance to all foreign passengers which has seen about 47 million passengers cleared without having to present their passports, as of January 31. Idemia biometrics is being used by Singapore for its homeland security deployments, including for checkpoint operations.

Article Topics

biometric database | biometrics | border security | immigration | Singapore | Thailand